The U.S. government has condemned recent demeaning comments from prominent Indian political staffers about the Prophet Muhammad that have led to tensions in the region.
The Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said Thursday that the U.S. declared as reprehensible the comments made by key employees of India’s ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, against the prophet's youngest wife.
“We have condemned the offensive comments made by two BJP officials,” Price said in a recent press conference.
Price’s comments come in response to a question posed by Pakistani journalist Jahanzaib Ali; Ali noted that there is a rise of Islamophobia in India, and the houses of Muslim protesters, who protested against the demeaning comments, were being bulldozed. Ali characterized the present situation as “hate crimes committed by the Indian government against Muslims and other minorities.”
Price underscored the mutual commitment of the United States and India toward human rights and values.
“We regularly engage with the Indian government at senior levels on human rights concerns, including freedom of religion or belief. We encourage India to promote respect for human rights,” said Price.
Price also quoted U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken when he visited New Delhi in July last year. Price mentioned that the Indian people and the American people believe in the same values of human dignity, human respect, equality of opportunity, and the freedom of religion or belief.
“These are fundamental tenets, these are fundamental values within any democracy,” he said, “and we speak up for them around the world.”
A few weeks ago, two BJP spokespeople in India made comments about Prophet Muhammad on air, offending the Muslim community in India and abroad. Many Gulf nations, like Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia responded with counter condemnations and summoned Indian envoys.
The BJP-led Indian government had suspended spokespeople Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from their positions and officially declared that the party ideology does not support their remarks.
"We are glad to see that the party publicly condemned those comments," Price said.
Although Price’s statements signal a mutual commitment of both the countries toward humanitarian issues, the U.S. is yet to introduce a wide social drive for promotion of religious inclusivity in India.
To date, the U.S. Agency for International Development has not funded projects for empowerment and inclusion of minority religions in its existing programs.
The latest intervention came from the U.S. Institute of Peace, which works in 87 countries and is responsible for providing guidance and resources to reduce conflict. It was involved in studying the new citizenship laws that the Indian government passed in 2019, which many deemed to be discriminating toward Muslims.
Prothoma Rai Chaudhuri, who teaches political science in St. Xavier’s College in Kolkata, India, is of the opinion that multiculturalism in India always has existed because of a platform of benign tolerance, but there are some people and institutions that lack principles.
“The progressive worsening of intercommunity harmony in contemporary India, manifested openly by the forces promoted and protected by the Hindu right, has altered the latent Islamophobia into a legitimate form of violence and hatred towards the Muslims in the state and destabilized decades of norms of coexistence,” she said. "Derogatory remarks about Islam, unconstitutional laws, everyday acts of oppression, covert processes of influenced administration, manipulated delivery of injustice, etc., are all forms of this practice."
Chaudhuri also added that the best practices of democracy seem to be lost as of now and opined that India would do well to learn from the forms of political reconciliation in place in states like Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway and Sweden.
“Difficult to the point of being impossible but worth a thought,” Chaudhuri said.
Price could not be reached for additional comment.