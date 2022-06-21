Different kinds of yoga

Aerial yoga: A good blend of Indian tradition and the Western Broadway, aerial yoga is a school that professes the practice to be airborne, held by elastic or cloth suspended from air. This school gives yoga a modern twist by incorporating elements from aerobics, Pilates and calisthenics.

Ashtanga yoga: This school, developed by Guru K. Pattabhi Jois, is one that believes in a rigorous vision of yoga practice. Literally meaning a yoga that involves eight parts of the body, this school contains postures that are difficult to master and can be equated with heavy workouts.

Hatha yoga: The most basic school of yoga, this style concerns itself with the physical posture patterns of the practitioner. Since most yoga origins have mostly been relayed orally, there is little standardization among the practitioners today.

Hot yoga: As the name suggests, this style of yoga is carried out in a hot or preheated room like a sauna. Developed by Guru Bikram Choudhury, the heat of the room eases the muscles faster, allowing them to feel more energetic after the yoga practice.

Iyengar yoga: Standardized by Guru B.K. S. Iyengar, this school focuses on yoga without the practice harming or causing injuries to the practitioner. This style is beneficial for enthusiasts suffering from physical pain, as it considers painless methods of yoga practice.

Kundalini yoga: This style, professed by Guru Yogi Bhajan, gives emphasis on the alignment of chakras (centers of bodily energy) during the practice of yoga. The main aim of this school is balancing energies between the various loci of the body through meditation and breathing.

Prenatal yoga: Catering to pregnant women, this style is one of the newest and modern ones. This school involves postures and exercises that tones the pelvic floor and regulates breathing, thereby inducing labor and increasing probabilities of a safe delivery.

Restorative yoga: A contemporarily popular one, this style aims to make the practice of yoga, a channel to destress and let go of physical symptoms of anxiety. Involving the use of props like blankets and pillows, this style has nowadays been associated with yoga-therapy practices.

Vinyasa yoga: Developed primarily by Guru T.K.V. Desikachar, this school draws a connection between breathing patterns and posture transition. This school allows a flexibility of speed and other aids, such as chants and music, during practice.

Yin yoga: A development on Hatha yoga, yin yoga infuses Chinese meditative techniques to improve on the effectiveness. It espouses an additional 5 minute hold of each posture to unlock the stress in deep tissues and claims to release a greater feeling of calmness.

Besides these, there are other secondary schools, like acro yoga, Anusara yoga, Jivanmukti Yoga, etc., that blend different tenets of these existing schools and other exercises to create new hybrid ones.