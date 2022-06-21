Ahead of today's International Yoga Day, the Embassy of India, Washington, D.C., organized a public yoga event in front of the Washington Monument on Saturday.
The event was held to celebrate the spirit of yoga, an ancient Indian spiritual exercise, and in-turn aimed to foster the cultural relationship between the two countries. Similar events happened the world over, from Abu Dhabi to the Magic Kingdom in Florida.
With the theme “Yoga for Humanity,” the D.C. celebrations was attended by the director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan, as the guest of honor.
Event participants included U.S. administrative officials, members of Congress, personalities from the yoga industry, the diplomatic corps and media.
Speaking at the event, Indian Ambassador for the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that yoga is an enhancer of physical, mental, spiritual and intellectual well-being. He emphasized yoga’s role in post-COVID times as a prime builder of togetherness, compassion, health, happiness and resilience, and also said that it is helping people of the U.S. connect more deeply with the core of India.
Sandhu also took to Twitter to share some sunny pictures from the event.
Glimpses of the #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations in #WashingtonDC ⬇️⬇️#YogaForHumanity #IDY2022 @IndianDiplomacy @moayush pic.twitter.com/wZCqpWoIle— India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 19, 2022
Diversifying beyond the spirit of yoga, the celebrations also consisted of Indian export items at the venue, primarily Indian millets, Ayurveda items and organic wellness products. Uploading images of tables laden with the goods, the official embassy tweeted with a caption, “Made in India for the World!”
This year marks the eighth International Day of Yoga, since it was accepted and recognized by the U.N. General Assembly in 2014. Starting from 2015, the day is celebrated annually across the world to spread the benefits of practicing yoga.
According to the Indian Embassy, the five consulates of India in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco and New York hosted special events to commemorate the significance of the day. Some of the places where the events were to be held are Times Square, Niagara Falls, Golden Gate National Park, California Museum and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial of North Texas.
Closer to home, yoga enthusiasts, both amateurs and seasoned professionals, can try out the exercises ranging from the most basic “sukhasana” to the more complex, “ardha sirsasana” at various yoga centers in Bennington and Windham counties.
Some of the places that you can check out for regular classes and sessions are Village Yoga in Newfane, The Yoga Place in Bennington and Inner Heat Yoga in Brattleboro.