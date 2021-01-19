MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and other administration officials have gone into quarantine after learning that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, the governor's office announced late Tuesday afternoon.
Scott, Levine and others were informed Tuesday that a contractor who provided services at the governor’s coronavirus briefings on Jan. 15 and Jan. 19 has tested positive for COVID-19.
Although the briefings are conducted under state guidance, with safety protocols in place, the officials decided to quarantine "out of an abundance of caution," since they spoke at the podium for extended periods of time, a statement from Scott's office said.
The officials "will quarantine and be tested based on guidance from the Vermont Department of Health," the statement said, and Scott will continue to carry out his duties while working remotely.
The health department recommends that those who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 separate themselves from others for 14 days.
State contact tracers have begun their investigation and will provide guidance to all those who are identified as close contacts. Close contacts are defined as anyone who has been in close proximity (generally 6 feet or less) of the positive case for 15 minutes or more.
The Governor’s Office has reached out to those in attendance at the briefings. They will also receive a call from the Department of Health.