MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Vermont Afterschool announced that applications are now available for organizations to apply for grants that support afterschool and summer programs.
The announcement follows the successful Summer Matters grant initiative that provides enriching and engaging summer programs for Vermont students. The $4.8 million grant program is for summer 2022 and 2023.
“Offering universal afterschool and summer programs is a key strategy for prevention and healthy development,” said Scott. “We need to build on the progress we’ve made to ensure that all Vermont kids have access to these important opportunities.”
More information and application materials are available at vermontafterschool.org/expanding- access-grants.