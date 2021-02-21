GUILFORD — The town’s proposed fiscal year 2022 general fund budget was crafted with the goal of reducing the tax burden during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That budget reflects a strategy of the Select Board and our wonderful finance advisory committee, which I’d like to give a shout out to now, which came into existence after the last town meeting,” Select Board Chairman Richard Wizansky said during an informational meeting held remotely Thursday. “This budget reflects a strategy to draw on savings to cover selected expenses generally paid for by tax revenues.”
The proposed general fund expenditure will require raising $838,215 in taxes. Last year, the figure was $988,215. The prior year, it was $1,025,290.
Wizansky said savings are reflected in budgets for town commissions, which are being funded 50 percent with each group’s reserve funds and 50 percent with taxes. He noted the budget also represents cost savings by drawing funds from the town’s general reserve fund to cover other expenses to reduce the amount required for raising taxes in the coming year.
“The Select Board emphasizes this strategy to reduce taxes is a one-time effort that really is borne out of the pandemic and the impact that it’s having on towns and individuals,” he said.
Sheila Morse, chairwoman of the finance advisory committee, said the board voted to take $125,000 from the town general reserve fund and spend some additional funds from the commissions’ reserve funds to reduce the overall taxes. She said if any excess funds come as a result of an audit, the board might be able to reduce taxes even further.
“This reflects the overall fiscal health of the town, which all the town residents have been really supportive of for all these years,” she said.
Voters on March 2 also will decide by ballot whether to raise $973,457 for highway expenses, $5,121 to continue membership in the Windham Regional Commission, $6,363 for Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies, $6,000 for Guilford Cares, $238,450 for Guilford Volunteer Fire Department, $35,000 for the fire department’s capital improvements fund and $15,880 for human service organizations. Like the other towns in the Windham Southeast School District, Guilford will consider withdrawing from the district and allowing other towns to withdraw.
Rep. Sara Coffey, D-Windham-1, recalled how annual Town Meeting last year fell just 10 days before the governor declared a state of emergency. Although she described being saddened by not having the annual tradition that allows for debate on articles, she shared a sense of optimism about the vaccine rollout.
“I always like to say the days are getting longer,” she said. “We’re heading towards the light.”
Coffey said the Legislature is “working to build back better” by prioritizing the state’s economic recovery and the health of communities, and addressing some of the gaps and inequities highlighted in the pandemic. Her plan is to continue focusing on strengthening the rural economy, ensuring access to high-quality and affordable child care, creating more affordable housing, improving broadband in rural areas, addressing equity in education, protecting the environment, reforming the criminal justice system, and taking steps to address climate change and systemic racism.