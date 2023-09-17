ROCKINGHAM — They came from all over New England and New York last week to learn about how to repair and restore historic grave markers in their hometowns.
The Rockingham Meeting House is a national historic landmark — and that includes its three-acre graveyard, where many of the stones, which date back to the late 1700s, are in need of a lot of TLC.
Like cemeteries or graveyards all over New England, the Rockingham Meeting House graveyard has long been viewed as a historic fount of information of its early residents, but it has been neglected over the years and many of the gravestones have fallen on hard times.
"Cemetery restoration is where family, art, memory and history intersect," said Walter Wallace, one of the organizers of the two-day event, the Rockingham Meeting House Graveyard Conservation Conference, and Rockingham's historic preservation coordinator.
Many of the hundreds of stone markers in the graveyard are tipped over, falling, fallen over or broken. During last week's seminar, progress was made in cleaning off layers of moss and lichen, making sure they were once again erect, and even repairing an earlier repair, said Wallace.
About 40 people attended the conference and got their hands dirty, Wallace said, either digging out fallen stones, cleaning them, or creating a better base for a tipped-over stone and learning first hand from the three experts who led the conference: Dennis Montagna, a historian with the National Park Service; Brian Post, a stone mason and owner of Standing Stone in Chester; and Francis Miller of ConservArt LLC, a stone sculpture restoration firm in Hamden, Conn.
The weekend workshop gave people a hands-on experience on how to clean stones, as well as watching and help some experts do some high-level restoration, whether it was straightening up a heavily-leaning stone, or expoxying a broken stone back together, with the help of a special tripod.
Wallace said that the meeting house cemetery needed attention to restore the historic landscape surrounding the meeting house, whether it was better care in the mowing of the cemetery or the care of the hundreds of historic stones, most of which are made from local slate, marble or granite, in that historic order.
"It needs to have a careful hand maintaining its grounds and overall view landscape," said Wallace, including better mowing, and trimming and removal of trees along the perimeter of the "yard," as Wallace calls it. "The yard cries out for tender loving care," he said, "to bring back its fabric and its overall landscape."
Wallace's very part-time job has been centered lately on the meeting house, the iconic building that graces the town's seal and was the town's original town hall.
It too is a victim of not-so-benign neglect, and is in need of $2 million worth of long-term repairs, including a new frost-free foundation, and restoration work to its windows, woodwork and clapboards.
But Wallace wants not just the building to get all the attention, the graveyard is also in need of attention, and the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission sponsored the seminar, helped with a grant from the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation and support from the National Park Service, the town of Rockingham and the Rockingham Meeting House Association, as well as the Rockingham Art and Museum Project.
Wallace said the value of the workshop is the hands-on learning with the experts, and he hoped that the participants gained confidence on how to do restoration work carefully, and for people to know their limits.
Tackling a two-ton obelisk is not for the amateur, he said.
"It's more than just cleaning a stone," he said, "it's understanding the stone in its historic landscape, and restoring that sense of place."
