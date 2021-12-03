BRATTLEBORO — Employees with the Brattleboro Recreations Department put up lights in the shape of a tree at Living Memorial Park on Monday.
Hanging up lights at Living Memorial Park
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
A group of people rally at Pliny Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., to support reproductive rights as part of the Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The United States Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Wednesday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a chall…
Melody Squires, of Guilford, Vt., who has cerebral palsy, works on a painting with help from Ross Smart, a teacher at the River Gallery School, that will be turned into a holiday card on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. People can buy her cards at the Harmony Collective, in Brattleboro, for $2.50 fo…
The Brattleboro Rotary Club holds its annual Christmas tree sale at the parking lot of Brattleboro Bowl.
Yoshi Manale, the new town manager for Brattleboro, Vt., held a meet-and-greet session at the Brooks Memorial Library on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, to answer questions from people in the community. He will hold another meet-and-greet session on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Dick DeGray and Greg Worden string up the lights around the holiday tree in Pliny Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. The tree will be lit during a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 5 p.m.
