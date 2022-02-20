BRATTLEBORO — Marking 100 years since its inception, Harris Hill Ski Jump did not disappoint.
Michael Gow and his son Drew Algaba, who live in Massachusetts and have a second home in Newfane, were bummed to miss out last year when the competition was cancelled due to COVID-19.
"It's nice to see people are getting back to life," Gow said at the jump Sunday.
Gow and Algaba aren't skiers but they do enjoy the outdoors.
"I like to be outside with my two small children instead of stuck inside of my house," said Greer Bombardier, who lives in nearby Massachusetts.
Her two children, ages 3.5 and 2, enjoyed watching the Olympics so she wanted to bring them to Harris Hill. Bombardier also said she was "excited to gather with people."
Announcer Pete "Fish" Case invited "friends from Afghanistan" to come to the announcers booth.
"Thank you for being here," he said after getting the crowd to give the refugees resettling locally "a big Harris Hill welcome."
Saturday's jumping got delayed by about two hours due to snow piling up on the landing. Volunteers raked the hill.
"We had all kinds of weather," announcer Peter Graves told the crowd on Sunday.
Conditions were "really good" on Sunday, said jumper Austin Johnson, 12, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., shortly after a jump.
"It's not too windy at all," he said, describing the previous day as having a lot of wind.
After the younger jumpers, the crowd cheered for local ski jumping heroes Spencer Knickerbocker and Chris Lamb.
David Hiler, co-owner of Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery and River Garden Marketplace, was impressed by the reach of this year's event. He had spoken with attendees from Connecticut, New Jersey and other states.
"I love how this brings people to our community," he said.
The biggest complaint Hiler said he heard had to do with there being too many food options. He called the Harris Hill Ski Jump "quintessential Vermont."
His group had a beer tent and offered a new beer brewed in honor of the event's 100th year called HH Hunski; HH stands for Harris Hill, and “hunski” is a slang term for a hundred-dollar bill intended to acknowledge the ski jump event’s century of existence. Hiler described the beer as “a light-bodied amber with loads of ginger snap cookie on the nose."
Sandy Harris, daughter of the jump's founder Fred Harris, also was impressed.
"The turnout today has been phenomenal," she said Saturday in a news release. "Given all of the weather cycles, waiting and having to touch up the hill, the spectators’ commitment to this jump and the athletes has just been amazing."