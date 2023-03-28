HINSDALE N.H. — Several police departments investigate a serious multi-vehicle crash that shut down Route 119 (Brattleboro Road) near Georges Field Road on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Hinsdale Fire Department and mutual aid with jaws of life equipment from Brattleboro arrived on the scene. Three ambulances were called as well. The road will be shut down for several hours while New Hampshire State Police, Chesterfield Police Department, and Hinsdale Police Department investigate the crash. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash or how serious the injuries were. Currently, several scanner pages online claim that a person died in the crash but that was not confirmed by authorities on the scene.
