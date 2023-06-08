This map on the AirNow website is color-coded to show where air conditions are good, not so good, or a risk to human health. Green (0-50) is good; yellow (51-100) is moderate; orange (101-150) is unhealthy for sensitive groups; red (151-200) is unhealthy; purple (201-300) is very unhealthy; and maroon (301-500) is hazardous.