Brattleboro — An air quality alert has been issued for Windham County and the rest of the state through 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the result of wafting smoke particles blowing in from wildfires in eastern Canada.
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources issued an “Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulates.” That means that fine particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.
Children and older adults, as well as people with heart or lung disease, should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particles such as wood smoke can increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals and aggravate heart or lung disease.
Environmental offices in Massachusetts and New York issues similar warnings, although with varying time frames. To see the reports, visit the National Weather Service at https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=ALY&wwa=air%20quality%20alert.