CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — With the intense hot weather, people are flocking to any body of water to cool down.
But visitors to Spofford Lake in Chesterfield are being warned that mats of cyanobacteria have detached from the bottom of the lake and are washing along the shore near Route 63 and on the west end of North Shore Road.
"This is similar to the event that occurred in 2020, and similar cyanobacteria taxa have been observed (primarily Tolypothrix, with some Stigonema and Oscillatoria)," states a notice from the Spofford Lake Association.
Cyanobacteria activity on Spofford Lake has been observed as dark or black mats and once detached from the bottom of the lake, is moved about by wind and currents.
"This material can cause rashes and [The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services] advises that lake goers avoid contact with these mats/accumulations of cyanobacteria," states the notice. "It is also important to keep pets from interacting with this material."
According to the department, cyanobacteria are natural components of water bodies worldwide, though blooms and surface scum might form when excess nutrients are available to the water.
Acute health effects from exposure to cyanobacteria include irritation of skin and mucous membranes, tingling, numbness, nausea, vomiting, seizures and diarrhea. More severe chronic effects might include liver and central nervous system damage.
"Be cautious of lake water that has a surface scum, changes colors or appears to have green streaks or blue-green flecks aggregating along the shore," states the department.
To report suspected algal blooms, call the NHDES at 603-848-8094 or email HAB@des.nh.gov.
The mats look to most people like normal detritus — rotting leaves and other materials that might get washed into the lake during a rainstorm. But when you get closer, the mats have a particularly sharp smell.
In 2020, it was suspected the mats detached from the bottom because of high temperatures, lack of rainfall and human activity that roils the water.
Other factors include nutrients being washed into the lake during heavy downpours, followed by hot, sunny days with little rain. Shorter winters, earlier springs and hotter summers might also contribute to the blooms.
The lake is 739 acres, or 1.1 square miles in size, according to the Chesterfield Conservation Commission, with an average depth of 30 feet and maximum depth of a little more than 60 feet. Its water is provided mainly by surface runoff and groundwater infiltration. There is a dam and outflow on the eastern side. For its size, the lake has a fairly small watershed, according to the commission, which is largely comprised of undeveloped wooded hillsides surrounding the lake.