You are hiking a Green Mountain trail and, as you round a corner, your eyes widen as you spot a large black fur ball 10 feet ahead.
Your pupils dilate, muscles tense, heart and breathing rates increase and you are frozen in your tracks. The bear rises on its hind legs, snorts and inhales your scent, taking you into view. You reach for your bear spray and begin to move slowly backward as you prepare for an attack. The bear drops to his forepaws and crushes through the blueberry bushes that line the path.
You have just experienced the feeling that we have labeled as anxiety, your body’s automatic response to danger, either real or imagined. We all have this “fight or flight” response hard-wired into our brains, and for most of us, it is just the right amount. It alerts us and provides energy and motivation to act in a productive and protective manner. When anxiety is just the right amount, it can energize us to quickly prepare and take steps to minimize risks, and still enjoy fun activities like hiking, bike riding, skiing, swimming, etc. Anxiety only creates a problem when it is too much and prevents us from enjoying our lives or engaging in work, school and everyday tasks, like going to the store or traveling by car, air or train, for example.
Too much anxiety can significantly alter enjoyment of life, socialization and many of the necessary requirements for survival in our modern world. Avoidance of work, school, shopping, traveling and social engagements can result.
Fortunately, we have many “tools” to help reduce anxiety and restore functioning. These are available through most mental health facilities, which have trained professionals that can teach and coach patients and clients on how to manage excessive anxiety. Some of these techniques include: progressive muscle relaxation, square breathing, mindfulness meditation, guided imagery, EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing), systematic desensitization, implosion and exposure response prevention (ERP). In addition to these various cognitive behavior therapies, medications that reduce anxiety are available and very effective. Some of these are serotonin reuptake inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants and monoamine oxidase inhibitors. All of these treatment options can be accessed through a local mental health provider who specializes in anxiety reduction therapies or a medication prescriber. In most instances, a combination of medication and therapy is recommended, but either therapy or medication can be offered to tailor treatment to a patient’s request.
For now, let’s understand that if anxiety becomes unbalanced, there is no need to suffer. With some personal effort and treatment, you can learn to manage your anxiety and reclaim your life.