BRATTLEBORO — A local property owner was given 10 days to fix health and safety violations related to recreational vehicles that are being used as living space on his property.
“Human waste was found around the property and being disposed of in common trash,” said Health Officer and Brattleboro Fire Department Lt. Chuck Keir during Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting. “This is a strong indication of the poor living conditions. ... The unregulated control of human waste and fecal matter creates an immediate public health hazard.”
On Feb. 7, after the receipt of a complaint about the RVs at 16 Washington St., Keir, Inspector Steven Nelson and Brian Bannon, zoning administrator, conducted an inspection of the property, which is owned by Kurt Daims.
The complaint came from a neighbor who said he was concerned about the improper disposal of human waste and the use of extension cords to power each of the trailers, potentially creating a fire hazard. Since receiving the first complaint, the town has received three more from neighbors.
A day after the inspection, Keir issued Daims an emergency health order, giving him 48 hours to move out the occupants of three RVs parked on his property.
Daims, who had been given a notice of right to appeal, did not appear at Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting.
Instead, he had delivered a four-page statement to the board and an email to the Reformer.
In the email, Daims accused the board of showing ignorance.
“The Brattleboro Select Board says it’s not an emergency,” wrote Daims. “Think what comfort that will bring to people sleeping in the snow. This shows the ignorance of town officials, who don’t know how many months people spend in those [proper] channels before learning officially what they already knew — that there is no housing and that the deplorable permitted shelters are full.”
He also claimed the health order was “legally defective,” as a notice of appeal wasn’t served to Brattleboro Common Sense, an organization founded by Daims to provide “local solutions to global problems.”
“This is not about Brattleboro Common Sense,” said Eric Stewart, a neighbor who submitted the first complaint. “They do not own the property. Kurt Daims’ exclusively owns the property and exclusively entered into a transactional relationship with tenants in three properties in his backyard. If he is making a claim in his defense, he should be doing so himself as the property owner in question. ... Everything else is irrelevant.”
Stewart also expressed annoyance that, though many of Daims’ neighbors showed up to hear the board discuss the health order, Daims didn’t.
Keir presented to the board the results of the inspection, which listed a number of safety hazards in the RVs, including no secondary means of getting out of the RVs in an emergency, towels and curtains used as doors, and windows blocked preventing emergency exit.
“The trailers themselves present a significant fire hazard to any occupant inside,” said Keir. “The rapid spread of fire and the dense smoke that would be created from Styrofoam would immediately endanger people, and a lack of egress would further prevent them from escaping the trailers in a timely fashion.”
Keir also noted he found electrical hazards in all three units, including multiplug adapters and extension cords being used as a substitute for permanent wiring or receptacles.
“No unit is attached to an approved public or private human waste disposal system,” said Keir, adding none were hooked up to drinking water, either.
Keir wrote in the health report that there are no wastewater or drinking water connections to the units, though one has a composting toilet, and Daims had delivered on the day of the inspection a portable toilet. Keir noted in his report that a portable toilet is not suitable for permanent use.
According to the report, Keir also found no appropriate kitchen space in any of the units and no fire extinguishers, that there are no emergency 911 addresses attached to the units and doesn’t appear to be any means for composting or recycling on site.
Kevin Collins, who lives in one of the RVs, said Daims has done a lot to help a lot of people.
“This is not a perfect solution, but it’s a start,” he said, noting he has a composting toilet, bottled water and access to a shower in Daims’ home, adding “I don’t understand why that’s even an issue with the extension cords running to the campers to power them up. That’s the way you would use it in campsite, unless you use a generator.”
Another neighbor, Carolyn Conrad, noted Daims had declared an emergency measure to house people without any real authority to do so.
“Perhaps, there should be an emergency declared for people who are unhoused, but he’s asking for a variance of health and safety standards based on an emergency of his own declaration,” she said. “And that is essentially his excuse for not providing habitable safe facilities on his property.”
To lift the emergency health orders, Daims has to comply with six conditions approved by the board in a unanimous vote.
The RVs need to be hooked up to water and sewer, professionally connected to a power source, create a secondary means of egress, replace flammable wall covering with fire-rated materials, install appropriate heating units, and install CO monitors and photoelectric smoke detectors.
Keir said another inspection will be scheduled 10 business days after the board’s decision, though Keir said he does not have the power to remove people from their homes, even if they are unsafe.
If the conditions are not met, said Bob Fisher, attorney for the town, the board will need to file for relief to the county court to have the occupants evicted.
Goodnow also noted that the Brattleboro Development Review Board will be taking up the issue at its next meeting on March 15, after Bannon issued a notice that Daims was in violation of town land-use regulations by housing people in RVs on his property.
“It’s a very noble thing that maybe Mr. Daims is trying to do, considering the housing emergency that this entire state is facing,” said Goodnow. “It is the town’s responsibility to ensure that there is safe and clean housing for people to live in in town. And that’s what our purpose as the health commissioners is to do, is to ensure that that’s happening. And I think that the evidence before us is pretty clear that we need to make these conditions for Mr. Daims to meet before anyone can live in any kind of housing.”
In the email to the Reformer, Daims contended many of the items in the health order are inapplicable and baseless, while three items “show prejudice against the homeless and handicapped living in our shelter.
“We have cured five of the complaints, even baseless ones. We have tried to help and cooperate, but the board wants to shut its eyes and ears.”
Goodnow noted that people who might be displaced if Daims doesn’t abide the order are eligible for assistance in finding a new place to live.