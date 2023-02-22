PUTNEY — Is it possible to come to consensus on hot-topic items such as reproductive rights and abortion?
It is possible, said Meg Mott, constitutional scholar, but it takes willingness to talk honestly in a search for middle ground.
"We really should be using democratic practices, rather than having the courts solve all our problems," said Mott.
Bringing people together is what she is doing in conjunction with Osher Lifetime Learning Institute, presenting three discussions in March at Next Stage in Putney.
"The goal is to build some deliberative muscles to understand the history of the abortion debate," she said in a recent interview, "because it's always more than just abortion and has a lot to do with people feeling like they matter, like their worldview matters, and that these two worldviews can't coexist, which is wrong. We have to coexist."
The people have ceded the decision-making process to the courts, said Mott, but in Dobbs v. Jackson, the court that abortion is not a constitutional right because the Constitution does not mention it.
The court in overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey didn't ban abortion, per se, but it said it's up to each of the individual states to regulate access to abortion.
"When a social movement hands over a lot of power to the Supreme Court, and it makes a favorable decision, it feels like everything's fine," said Mott. "Meanwhile, the other half of the country feels like what happened in 1973 with Roe."
Now, said Mott, those who advocated for the overturning of Roe have to figure out how to regulate it or even eliminate it.
"If we want to make a case to restrict abortions, we better come up with public policy that helps families and pregnant people," she said.
Mott noted that more than 60 percent of Americans want abortion to remain safe and legal, and that's why it's important for people to find a way to talk to each other while developing public policy.
In the first of the three public forums, on March 5, Mott will discuss the Supreme Court’s role in reproductive freedom.
"We’ll consider the pros and cons of using the federal courts to enact progressive legislation and what 50 years of judicial rule did to our democratic muscles," states a description of the discussion.
On March 12, Mott will present arguments about abortion from the perspectives of libertarians, progressives and conservatives, which will include pro-life progressive arguments and pro-choice conservative arguments.
And on March 19, Mott will talk about how people with opposing views in Boston and Ireland came together to iron out a compromise.
"We will consider what these two cases tell us about the capacities needed to co-exist vigorously," states the description.
"Let's get it out of the courts and have some democratic institutions actually do democracy," said Mott, who credited abortion opponents for playing "the long game" in getting Roe and Casey overturned.
She also credited them with the good fortune of having a Republican-controlled Senate confirm nominees appointed by former President Donald Trump.
"They won, and it seems kind of like a devilish kind of winning," said Mott.
But now those who won, she said, might face a battle they didn't expect.
"People who are on the pro-life or anti-abortion side, they realize that they no longer have the luxury of not governing," said Mott. "With things going back to the states, people making the decisions, the anti-abortion side really needs to make a strong argument why there should be restrictions on abortion. They can't just muscle around by saying we're going to go back to the courts."
The discussions will be held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. To register, visit na.eventscloud.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=734862&. There is a $20 charge to attend all three discussions.
Mott taught political theory and constitutional law to undergraduates at Marlboro College for two decades.