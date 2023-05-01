A teacher of mine once said, “All psychotherapy is about loss.”
If this is an exaggeration, it may be a useful one, as it highlights the importance of what psychotherapists call our attachments: the people, things, and even ideas in our lives that we value, keep inside of us, and which help to give our lives meaning and purpose. These are a part of how we make the world our own, and to hold people and ideas dear to us helps also to define who we are. To lose them brings a very specific kind of pain and difficulty, and mourning is the process where we try to find ways to live without who or what has been lost to us. Dealing with loss is central to being human; loss demands to be dealt with. Mourning is an active process, and we are changed by it.
This week, a month after a tragic loss, Groundworks Collaborative will end its intentional (partial) pause of operations and will go back to the complicated business of helping. At the heart of this is a mission, to serve some of the most vulnerable members of our community. Vulnerability, of course, feels like a heavy word — since of course, the death of Leah and the violent event at Groundworks highlights the vulnerability of those doing this work, as well.
For our whole community, there is a process of collective grief, collective loss, and a movement to not let this be a collective trauma. Those who knew Leah Rosin-Pritchard will have their own personal grief ... and many will have had experiences of trauma in this loss. Trauma is a process where an experience, usually extreme, overwhelms a person or community’s ability to think, cope and feel. Traumas can endure as more than memories, as felt experiences of intense pain that don’t diminish with time.
We may all be asking, “How can I make sense of this horror?” and “How can we all be safe?” Such violence creates a breaking of our shared social bond, the idea that our world is meant to have limits, that we are supposed to have a shared appreciation of one another’s humanity that should prevent extremes of violence. Seeing this not to be so, a colleague asked me, “How we do not harden our hearts now?”
When I find myself re-reading Leah’s obituary, and her family’s call to “practice compassion, empathy, and kindness” for others, I am again moved to tears. I didn’t know Leah, and yet her loss has a powerful impact on me, as I know it has on others — including those who are a step or more removed. And here, we struggle with the loss of a treasured person, as well as our feelings of safety and perhaps also the fundamental uncertainties of what will come from our helping intentions. But even in this extraordinary pain, here comes a plea for all of us to consider the humanity of others, even after such an extreme and violent act. And it is a plea of extraordinary intention, coming from those who would have the greatest reasons to take solace in anger or withdrawal.
Our practice of compassion, I think, is a mourning process for the whole community. For Groundworks, this is a practice of “opening,” and for others, it is a way of working to stay connected. This can be complex and frightfully difficult, as we face the reality of having to continue without, and of having so many obstacles still in front of us.
But, mourning as a community is always generative as we work to take in the good of the lost person, and make it a part of us forever. In this sense, it’s my deep wish that this tragedy not be an ongoing trauma for the community in an ongoing and lasting sense, but that we find a way to honor our best qualities — compassion, collective action and perseverance in the face of the unknown — as individuals and as a community.