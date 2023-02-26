For the past 59 years, Americans have set aside February as American Heart Month. The goal is to emphasize the importance of a healthy heart and to encourage habits that help reduce the risk of heart disease.
Heart disease is an umbrella phrase that covers a number of conditions affecting the heart. But the most common and familiar of those conditions is coronary artery disease (CAD), which is known for the waxy buildup in the heart’s arteries that can increase the risk of a heart attack.
Heart disease is a serious business. It takes the lives of approximately 700,000 Americans each year, and well over half of those deaths (about 380,000) are caused by CAD.
As a medical professional who has dedicated my life to improving the heart health of my patients, I realize these numbers are sobering. At the same time, I do not want them to become paralyzed. That’s because we know so much more about heart health than we did 59 years ago in terms of prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.
Most of my patients are already dealing with some form of heart disease. Many have suffered a heart attack or undergone either heart surgery or a heart procedure — a stent, for example.
What’s amazing is that many of the habits and activities we encourage during cardiac rehabilitation are the same things that can help prevent heart disease in the first place — especially CAD!
You’ve probably seen this list before, but let’s review it. First, you want to address any weight issues. And because your diet and your weight are intimately connected, you’ll want to eat more fruits, vegetables, and foods low in saturated fats (fish and chicken, for example) while cutting back on sodium and carbohydrates.
The other factor in maintaining a healthy weight is moving your body. If you can get just 30—60 minutes of exercise (walking, swimming, bicycling, etc.) most days of the week, then you’re doing great. But even as little as 10 minutes a day can help. So take those stairs instead of riding the elevator; get up from your desk every 30 minutes and stretch; park a block or more away from the office or the grocery store and walk.
You also want to cease all tobacco use and limit your alcohol intake. While many of us use these substance to help us relax, the truth is that they often promote feelings of depression and anxiety over time.
Part of being truly relaxed involves decreasing your stress level, and that’s a heart-friendly goal we can all appreciate. Exercise and movement help lower stress — as do things like meditating, laughing, and getting a good night’s sleep. Whatever you choose to do to lower your stress, know that it will improve the way you feel and benefit your heart by controlling your blood pressure.
If you follow the steps we’ve already covered, you’ll be well on your way toward having normal blood pressure. High blood pressure (hypertension), however, forces your heart to work harder and can damage your arteries by making them less elastic. Because it’s a major contributor to heart disease, kidney disease, and stroke, you’ll want to take steps — often in concert with your healthcare provider — to manage hypertension.
The flip side of heart disease is heart health, and that’s both an amazing and achievable goal for most of us. I hope you will focus on your incredible, hard-working heart and the simple but effective steps you can take to keep it healthy and happy.