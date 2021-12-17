BENNINGTON — In a unanimous 100-0 vote, the United States Senate passed legislation Thursday that authorizes $100 million annually for research and treatment of ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
The Senate vote sends the bill to President Biden's desk for a final signature, which is expected sometime before Christmas Day. The House had previously voted on passage Dec. 8 on a 423-3 vote.
Ethan and John Andrews, two Bennington brothers who died of ALS within a year of each other, were prominently featured in a Banner article in early December. Their mother, Rebecca Andrews, promised her sons before they died that she would fight for treatments and a cure for the disease that affected both boys. She teamed up with other moms across the country to push for the legislation, ultimately pressuring Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to get the bill out of committee and become a co-sponsor, which he did the day after the Banner article was published. Sanders' support paved the way for passage of the bill.
“We’re thrilled," Rebecca Andrews said Thursday of Senate passage of the legislation. "It’s been a long, hard road for our family. Putting myself out there was my promise to the boys, but it wasn’t an easy thing to do. All that heartache and despair, those times I felt dejected about this ever happening, but we didn’t give up. I promised them. I’m just now starting to feel that there was a purpose behind all of that.”
ALS affects 1 in 300 people, often leaving patients with no more than three years to live following their diagnosis. The disease disproportionately impacts U.S. military service members. The legislation authorizes new grants to support expanded access and research programs related to ALS. This expansion will bring investigational treatments for rapidly progressing diseases beyond their ongoing clinical trials to patients with diseases for which effective therapies don’t already exist and allow for additional research into the effectiveness of those interventions. It also creates a new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Rare Neurodegenerative Disease Grant Program to support other research and development on ALS and other life-threatening or severely debilitating neurodegenerative diseases.
Andrews knows what this means to families like hers and those that still struggle with the devastation of ALS.
“This means hope. It means there’s a real chance not to lose another 8,800 individuals to ALS next year," she said. "It means pathways to treatments will now open up that my sons could not get, that it will be paid for, and that other families won’t have to go into deep debt to take care of their families and loved ones while they’re dying.”
Andrews has been celebrating since hearing news of the Senate vote.
“Everyone’s been sending a lot of messages to me, saying how proud the boys must be of you, and I do hope that’s the case. But all I see is them grinning their Andrews family grins at me, having no doubt that I would accomplish what we set out to do,” she said. “We are Andrews strong. I always told them, no matter what they needed or wanted to do, they just had to work at it. We worked and worked at this. They would have expected nothing less.”