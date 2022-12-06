DUMMERSTON — Homeowners in Windham and Windsor counties can now get as much as $500 for improvements intended to help bring their houses up to snuff to share with someone else.
Annamarie Pluhar of Dummerston, president at Sharing Housing Inc. and author of "Sharing Housing: A Guidebook for Finding and Keeping Good Housemates," said SHIFT or Shared Housing Incentives for Taking Action is "a pilot project" and "our first effort locally to see whether the idea of offering cash incentive to help people make changes to their homes to make them more comfortable for sharing would in fact help people make the shift to living with others as opposed to living alone." Funding comes from federal American Rescue Act Plan money allocated to Senior Solutions.
Sharing Housing Inc. is the nonprofit that Pluhar started in 2017. Her book came out in 2011 and her website sharinghousing.com launched in 2008.
"I have been wondering how do we forward this idea?" she said. "Maybe money would talk, you know?"
Pluhar noticed people who are looking for places to live are much more open to the idea of sharing housing than those who have owned their own homes, raised children and are divorced or widowed. The latter group "would just have a really hard time thinking about sharing their home or inviting a stranger to live with them," she said.
A friend of hers in Brattleboro had been receptive to the idea but never cleaned out the spare room she intended to rent out to a housemate. She ended up getting cancer and dying. Pluhar believes her friend's life would have been better if she had a housemate.
The program is viewed as an experiment to see if reimbursement for home improvements will make people more inclined to share their homes. To sign up, visit sharinghousing.com/shift or call 802-387-0487.
Those who register get access to video lessons about how to find a housemate and the benefits of shared housing, such as reduced housing costs, companionship, help around the house, mutual aid, sustainability and what Pluhar calls "whole person health."
"It comes out of my belief that as human beings, we are here on earth to give and to receive, and that if we don't get to give and receive on a regular basis, we kind of shrivel up," she said.
After completing the two lessons, registrants are qualified for a free consultation in their home about how they can make changes to increase comfort in a shared living situation. That could include putting up a door or a wall or taking one down, hiring an organizer to help clear out a room, or buying a bigger refrigerator.
"We are going to let people do their own matching," Pluhar said. "It'll be interesting to learn what kind of support people want and that's part of the pilot, is learning about that. I'm pretty sure that people will want help because I've been doing this for people around the country."
Pluhar said if a home share agency like hers witnesses a home share agreement, the homeowner does not have to declare their housemate's income on their homestead declaration. In Vermont, property taxpayers are eligible for reductions on their tax bills based on household income.
Participants will have a trial period, then assuming all goes well, they will be contacted in six months for a program evaluation.
Pluhar suggests homeowners be clear with potential housemates about what they want or don't want in their home. She has noticed the best housemates are friends or friends of friends.
"It's somebody who's connected to your community in some way," she said. "In our part of the world, that's everybody. You and I can probably spend 20 minutes and we find seven people that we know in common, right?"
The biggest fear tends to be the bad housemate. Another challenge involves the desire for privacy or freedom.
"I think that sometimes, as a society, we overvalue privacy at the expense of valuing community and belonging," Pluhar said. "People don't realize that that's what they're giving up when they want their privacy. I also say, 'You don't want anybody to know you drink two bourbons a night? Just go find somebody who drinks two bourbons a night or if you're really ashamed of it, stop doing it.'"
One friend wanted to keep dancing naked in the kitchen. Pluhar suggested finding someone who doesn't mind.
Almost one-third of all households in Windham and Windsor counties are spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing, according to a news release on SHIFT.
"At the same time, in Brattleboro alone, there is a pressing need for housing for those with incomes under $50,000," the news release states.
Mark Boutwell, executive director of Senior Solutions, said his group is “excited about this innovative program and hope that it makes a difference to our community.”