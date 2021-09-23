MONTPELIER — Vermonters 80 years old and up who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to sign up for a booster shot Friday, the state announced late Thursday.
Gov. Phil Scott, the Agency of Human Services and the Department of Health announced that Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses will be available Friday to that age group.
“We know that vaccination is the way we’ll beat this pandemic, and ensuring as many Vermonters as possible are fully protected is essential,” Scott said in a statement. “Vermonters have led the way in our vaccination efforts, and I’m confident they will continue to in this next phase.”
The announcement came after the Food and Drug Administration’s expanded emergency use for the Pfizer vaccine, to permit a third booster shot to be administered six months after a second dose. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met Thursday to vote on its recommendations for boosters.
The CDC will convene on Friday to review those recommendations.
“Even though COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are highly effective, a booster dose gives your body extra protection,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. “Getting vaccinated — and receiving a booster shot when you are eligible — is especially important as the world continues to face the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.”
With final guidance from CDC, Vermont will move forward with scheduling boosters based on age and health conditions, beginning Friday. Vermont is confident that those 65 and older will be approved for boosters. Additional information, including for those under age 65 with certain high-risk conditions, will be issued by the state following CDC action Friday.
To accommodate expected demand, registration start dates for statewide clinics will be broken up by age groups. Each group can register starting at 8:15 a.m. on the following days: 75 years of age and older, Monday; 70 years of age and older, Wednesday; 65 years of age and older, Oct. 1.
Appointments are required to attended booster clinics, and attendees should bring their vaccination cards.
The booster shots are now only approved for those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Booster shots are expected to be approved for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients in the coming weeks.
Booster doses will be available anywhere that offers the Pfizer vaccine — a Health Department clinic, pharmacy or health care provider. A map of locations is available at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. Those who have not previously been vaccinated through the state registration system, need assistance or speak a language other than English, can call 855-722-7878.