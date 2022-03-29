MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Health is planning to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis starting Friday, making online pre-registration unnecessary, health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday.
The move from large state-run clinics to health care providers and pharmacies comes amid a continued decline in new cases and hospitalizations reported Tuesday. Levine said state vaccine clinics will not be going away entirely, but noted the state has seen “very low uptake” of vaccines at those clinics of late.
That said, Levine said the health department would review the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of a second vaccine booster — a fourth dose overall — for persons 50 and older. The FDA acted Tuesday.
“This is very new information, and we have not yet had an opportunity to review the details,” Levine said. “We’ll do so quickly and keep Vermonters informed about action and guidance.”
The department is also continuing to monitor the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which, according to Levine, now accounts for 72 percent of new cases in New England and 55 percent of new cases in the United States. “However, cases are not growing exponentially, which is a good sign,” Levine said.
The BA.2 subvariant is more contagious, “so it is possible there will be a slight uptick in cases,” Levine said. But BA.2 is still causing less severe illness for most people and Vermonters remain highly protected through vaccines, he said. He recommended that Vermonters remain up to date on vaccines and take precautions for their own risk, and the risk to the people they’re socializing with.
“We still need to consider when and how we need to protect ourselves and those around us,” he said.
Levine also said hospitalizations in Vermont remain steady and are down 87 percent from their omicron peak. As of Tuesday, the state had 12 people in hospitals with COVID — most admitted for other health reasons — and none in intensive care.
Those results factored into Levine and Scott’s answers on the CDCs assessment of community COVID levels in three Vermont counties — Essex, Windsor and Washington — as high. Gov. Phil Scott Scott noted that the state had decided against using county-by-country levels given the amount of travel between counties and their relatively low populations, and Levine pointed to the state’s falling case counts and hospitalization rates.
FUEL SAVINGS
In remarks opening the news conference, Scott addressed the higher cost of transportation and heating fuels and offered counsel on how Vermonters can save money.
“Now is the time to start making efficiency upgrades for next winter,” Scott said, noting that his fiscal 2023 budget proposal of $80 million for that purpose was adopted by the state House of Representatives.
Another way to save at the pump is to bypass it completely by choosing an electric vehicle, Scott said, pointing to investments in charging infrastructure and state incentives for EV purchases.
“I’ve long said electric vehicles are part of our future and will save money in the long run,” Scott said. “The transportation sector is our largest contributor of carbon emissions. The faster we make the transition the better off we’ll be from an environmental and cost standpoint.”