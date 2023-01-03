BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brattleboro native Dr. Anthony Burdo has helped deliver about 40 babies in his residency at Jericho Road Community Health Center in Buffalo, but perhaps none as memorable as the baby he helped deliver on Christmas Day.
"There were snow drifts of 3 to 4 feet," he said, during a phone interview on New Year's Day. "My wife and I had to walk about a half-mile to get to the clinic."
Burdo and his wife, Tatum Burdo, are in their residencies at the health center, after both received their medical degrees from Houghton University in Houghton, N.Y.
"It was pretty crazy," he said. "Definitely a memorable Christmas."
Over three days, starting Dec. 23, more than 50 inches of snow fell on western New York, closing down streets and causing the deaths of more than 40 people in and around Buffalo.
The snow was so deep that snowplows got stuck and emergency vehicles were unable to respond to incidents such as a woman in labor.
"They called 911, and they said they could talk her through the delivery, but they weren't able to actually send anyone," said Burdo.
The expectant parents, both recent refugees to the United States, then called their neighborhood clinic, which was able to send out a call to anyone who might be available.
Burdo and his wife live near the Breckenridge Street branch of the clinic, which is just one block from the home of the woman who was in labor.
"It speaks to the trust the clinic has with the community, that we'll be there for them," he said. "But it also points out the importance of having a clinic in the west side of Buffalo, where a lot of the patients live. That's also where my wife and I live."
Jericho Road Community Health Center was founded in 1997 by Dr. Myron and Joyce Glick as Jericho Road Family Practice.
"Their goal was (and still is) to provide excellent medical care to all who walk through the doors, regardless of their ability to pay," states Jericho Road's website. "In addition to serving patients from Buffalo, [the health center] began caring for a large number of refugees, many of whom had never seen a doctor or received proper medical care before coming to America."
Glick, who hails from a traditional Amish community in Lancaster, Pa., wanted to be a medical missionary.
He spent 11 years of his childhood in Belize, where his father served as a Mennonite pastor.
But instead of going out into the world, the world came to Buffalo, where the Glicks established the clinic to serve those who couldn't afford to pay for medical care and the thousands of refugees who have resettled in Buffalo over the years.
Since then, Jericho Road has opened a number of clinics in and around Buffalo, as well as global health centers in Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Burdo said when he graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 2012, he wasn't thinking about getting into family medicine at the time, though he did have an intense interest in some kind of career in global health.
While at Houghton University, he learned about Jericho Road and decided with more than 50 refugee communities, Buffalo could be a good place to exercise that interest.
Being able to respond to a birth emergency that involved new immigrants was more than rewarding, said Burdo.
"It definitely validated our decision to be in Buffalo and to be a part of Jericho Road," he said. "It's a really unique place to train and learn medicine. One reason we came to Buffalo is because we love supporting resettlement seekers. That's a big part of why we went into medicine."
Burdo and his wife arrived for a long labor that began on the morning of Christmas Eve until the woman gave birth on Christmas Day.
He said they were assisted by Dr. Elizabeth Harding, who also responded to the scene.
"We were super lucky that she, a senior doctor, was available," said Burdo. "It was kind of like having the cavalry come in, to have a more experienced doctor give us a hand."
However, said Burdo, the expectant mom did the really hard work. "She was super great. She was really strong. ... It was a big privilege to be part of that birth," he said.
Burdo said he and his wife are focused on finishing up their residencies before making a decision on what's next for them.
"I think our plans will be to go wherever we're able to work with refugees, internationally or domestically," he said.
And though that means he probably won't be returning to Brattleboro for work, he credits the town and his education for his interest in global health.
"In a lot of ways, it has international ties, such as SIT [Graduate School], and a lot of teachers at BUHS who encouraged international travel, and learning and thinking globally," said Burdo. "Especially Miss Cassidy, our French teacher."
Maggie Cassidy, who taught French at BUHS from 1977 to 2015, died in June 2022. She encouraged her students to get out into the world and see how other people live. She and her husband established a homestay program, so that students could live and learn in France, Switzerland and Costa Rica.