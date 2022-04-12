Sometimes, when everything is going wrong, my bank account seems to be evaporating, and I hurt everywhere, I think about throwing in the towel. The problem is, I don’t know where to throw it.
My first thought was the dump, so I went to the dump and looked around, but there were no containers labeled: “You can throw the towel in here.” I asked the dump attendant where one should throw towels, and he suggested a fabric recycling place, which wasn’t exactly what I was looking for.
Then I wondered if the towels had to be laundered. Mine was a tad soiled after I used it to clean some sheep droppings off the front of my car (it’s a Vermont thing, isn’t it?). Should the replacement be a big fluffy bath towel, or would an old tea towel work just as well? Because I don’t have any big fluffy bath towels, my choices were simple, and I quickly found a towel-throwing candidate in the ragbag.
But again, where to throw it?
Younger people don’t realize the difficult decisions we senior citizens have to make every day.
When I was younger, the big decisions I had to make were things like, “Should I have the cheeseburger or the Greek salad?” or “Do I want to spend my vacation in Maine or in France (more exciting but more expensive)?” or “Is it OK to wear jeans when I go out for dinner?” (not that I often did, go out for dinner, that is; I wore jeans all the time).
Now, it’s more like, “Should I take this medication that one doctor says reduces the risk of heart disease but another says might cause cancer?” or “Does a recently widowed woman want visitors or would she like to grieve alone without visits from acquaintances who aren’t close?”
And, of course, there are decisions about the future. “What future?” my subconscious coach asked. “I thought you were planning to throw in a big fluffy bath towel.”
“We all have a future,” I reminded it, “even if we get tossed out with the towels.” And we rarely know what that future will be.
I fantasize that someday I’ll hear a knock on the door and find a burly person who says, “Hi. I absolutely adore bringing wood into basements and stacking it there because it builds up my muscles. Do you happen to know anywhere I could do this?” I say I’ll let Burly work at my place and won’t charge much for the exercise.
Then he adds, “By the way, my partner loves washing dishes. Do you know anyone who has dishes to wash? If not, do you have any dirty windows that could use a scrub?”
Unfortunately, Burly or a similarly strapping person with wood-stacking ambitions has never shown up. Maybe I was out at the time.
So throwing in the towel, even if we finally find the perfect place to throw it, is not a great idea. Tomorrow, Burly and his partner might show up, and tomorrow’s mail might bring a huge check from Publishers Clearing House. Of course, the chances of these things happening are about equal to the chances that I’ll become tall and willowy.
But one can always dream.