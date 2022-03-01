One interesting thing about having lived a certain number of years (I’m not telling how many) is watching fads come and go, and then circle around to where they started.
I remember when “maxicoats,” or coats that went down to your ankles, were hot stuff, and once overheard a bunch of women who were oohing and aahing over a woman’s long coat. One said, “Yes, I’ve had it a long time, and some years it’s in and other years it’s out.” But instead of sending it to Goodwill in the out years, she just kept it, knowing it would soon be back in fashion.
When my mother bought her house in Marlboro in 1971, it was all electric, and the electric company rewarded her for this virtue by giving her a special rate. Then electricity was considered wasteful or something, and wood was supposed to be better. It was renewable, and harvesting it created local jobs, so she added some efficient woodstoves.
Then, when she got older and lugging wood around was too difficult for a woman in her mid-90s, she added an oil furnace. Now, everyone is preaching the virtues of heating with electricity. Back to where she started, although sadly she’s no longer around to see the changes.
When he was in his 90s, cellist Pablo Casals was reported to have been riveted watching the first landing on the moon. When he was born, in 1876, even airplanes hadn’t been invented. But once the astronauts were reported to be safe, Casals turned away and said something like, “Oh well. This will soon be forgotten.” And it mostly was, except for history buffs. That is, we all know that astronauts landed on the moon, but the details are becoming dimmer and dimmer. And people move on to the next item of the day.
Time moves on, faster and faster it seems as we get older, so today’s talk of the town is tomorrow’s “What’s that?”
It’s fun to try to predict where today’s fads will go. Desktop and laptop computers are now old hat. Most people, especially young people, connect to the internet through their phones. In fact, they don’t even know how to use an old-fashioned phone.
A young man once knocked on my door asking to use my phone because he’d had an accident, and I’m in a cellphone dead zone. Of course, I said, OK, and pointed him to my dial phone that was on the wall. He was puzzled. “How do you use this?” he asked, and I had to dial 911 for him.
So reaching the internet through the phone will probably soon be old hat. What will replace it? Will we all have chips inserted into our heads that will allow us to make phone calls just by talking, like communicating with Alexa? “Head, get me my friend Joyce.”
Or will our heads know whom we wish to talk with without any verbal commands? “Oh, Joyce, I’m glad to hear from you. I was just thinking about you.” This could be awkward if you got up for a cup of water at 3 a.m. and happened to think of Joyce.
Or here’s a novel idea. If you want to talk with Joyce, if she lives nearby, you could go over to her house and knock on the door, or you could wait until the local community club met, or you could arrange to meet her at a nearby coffee shop or bar, and speak with her in person, wearing a mask and properly distancing, of course.
That’s what they did in the old days (minus the masks). I miss the old days. When will we be able to meet with our friends again?