BRATTLEBORO — Volunteers keep the ever-expanding visitor programs at Senior Solutions going strong.
"During the pandemic, we had volunteers coming at us from all directions," said Joann Erenhouse, community relations director for Senior Solutions, the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, seeing that spirit as the embodiment of the Vermont citizen. "They want to help. I don't think we tell them how to help."
Acknowledging "the extremely dedicated volunteers we already have," Erenhouse said a volunteer appreciation picnic is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15 at the Tree Farm Campground in Springfield. Her group provides services in Windham and Windsor counties.
One of the ways that Senior Solutions attracts new volunteers is by word of mouth from existing volunteers. Studies show mental and physical health benefits come from volunteering, Erenhouse said.
Her group's longest running visiting group service is the Senior Companion program. Sponsored through the federal government, volunteers receive a small stipend and must qualify as having moderate to low incomes and being 55 or older.
"You have to give a certain number of hours each week, which isn't onerous," Erenhouse said, noting how all volunteers with her group get a handbook.
One volunteer in the program has been with the group for 11 years. Others have years of experience, too.
"Once you become a Senior Companion, it seems like you never want to quit," Erenhouse said. "We do value them very much."
Erenhouse said "the second spinoff" of the program is known as the Friendly Visitors service. She called it "very, very casual."
"It's not a government program," she said. "It's something we developed in house."
Friendly Visitors need to be 21 or older and "nice" people, Erenhouse said. No stipends are provided but there's no mandated number of volunteer hours.
Pairs are matched by how like minded the visitor and client are, then arrangements are made for get togethers.
"You form your own program. It's basically like setting up best friends," Erenhouse said. "You can visit them at their house. You can take them on errands. You can take them out to lunch. You can do hobbies together."
Erenhouse said clients in the program tend to have mobility or vision issues. The idea is to help them avoid loneliness and depression.
"The Friendly Visitors are so versatile," Erenhouse said. "They can help out in a lot of ways."
The third visiting program is Vet To Vet, an idea adapted from a more formal program facilitated by the state of Maine.
"We presented it to the American Legion in Brattleboro ... They jumped on it," Erenhouse said. "Post 5, they do a lot for the community."
Erenhouse described veterans as being "so service oriented."
"They don't want to be visited," she said. "But there are a great many, some older and some disabled veterans, who are not doing so good. They don't want to admit it necessarily. They wouldn't call Senior Solutions ... but they may be talking to their friends at the American Legion right now."
Her group uses what they call "the buddy system," which Erenhouse compares to being a boot camp.
"You go to boot camp and you are assigned a buddy, and that has a lot of value while you're at boot camp because that person will have your back and you'll have their back so you're not alone," she said. "And that philosophy carries through to our Vet To Vet service."
Walter Stover, 81, of Jamaica has helped fellow veterans who have mobility issues, dementia, and Alzheimer's. He started when the program was first initiated in September 2019 as a way to give back to the community after his daughter died.
"There's different struggles that people have," he said. "The training you get was all new to me. When you need extra help, they have training sessions."
Stover said he wishes there were more volunteers to prop up the programs. He tries to commit to volunteering a day a week.
"I don't care what the time is, if it's a couple hours or the whole day," he said. "I plan for the whole day because it takes me a good 40 minutes from my house to get me down to Brattleboro, and most of the people live in that area."
Vet To Vet volunteers are very much in need, especially in Brattleboro. Erenhouse said the community has "a huge demand."
"We don't have enough volunteers to really fill the schedule," she said.
To receive visitors or make a referral, call the Senior Solutions help line at 802-885-2669. Volunteers can sign up by calling or visiting seniorsolutionsvt.org.
Volunteers are trained. They also go through "a very modest background check just for everybody's wellbeing," Erenhouse said.
Rolling out this year is a new visitor program where volunteers will become AmeriCorps members. Erenhouse said the project will put about 20 new AmeriCorps members into the pipeline.
"I call them an army of people ... and they will be trained to visit with a family for chunks of time," she said.
Volunteers will contract for 300 hours in a year or about five to six hours a week. They will receive a stipend of about $9 an hour and credits to be used by them or someone they gift for further education.
"Our Respite Members go to the homes where they stay with the memory challenged individual while the caregiver can take some time for themselves, like physician appointments, getting a refreshed hair style, lunch with friends, and get out of the home for a period of time," Mary A. McMillen, AmeriCorps program assistant, said in an email.
Erenhouse described the program as "a lifeline to family caregivers ... not a cure-all." As of Monday, five people have applied to participate as volunteers.
A federal grant that Senior Solutions secured for the program is anticipated to last three years. Erenhouse anticipates reaching 50 families with the service.
"You have to start somewhere," she said. "I'm really excited about it. I can't wait for it to get some traction and for people to start really calling us and saying, 'I want to apply for that.'"
Erenhouse said "another innovative visiting program" is set to start in September. She plans to release details later.
"These visiting programs are so extremely valued by everybody," she said. "These volunteers are definitely engaging in a labor of love and it shows."
Victoria Alleman, volunteer program manager at Senior Solutions, said three volunteers are needed in Windsor County for the Senior Companion program; 15 are being sought in Windsor and Windham counties for the AmeriCorps program; five are needed in both counties for the Friendly Visitor program, and three are being sought for Vet To Vet in Windham County.
Valerie Stuart, volunteer coordinator at Senior Solutions, counted six veterans on the waiting list for Vet To Vet. One lives in Brattleboro and one is in Putney. The others live in Springfield, Chester and Ascutney.
"[W]e would love to have a volunteer or two to help us recruit both veteran volunteers and veterans who would benefit from being matched with a veteran buddy," Stuart said in an email.
She counted 28 other older adults currently on waiting lists for the Senior Companions, Friendly Visitors or AmeriCorps programs.