GUILFORD — On a sunny day on a farm in Guilford, people and horses milled about. A local artist played a wooden flute, sometimes directly to the horses. In a pond, water bugs cast shadows three times their size.
This was the first half of an equine-assisted yoga class at Stage Road Farm in Guilford. Participants explored the farm, getting to know each other and the horses who would assist them in finding inner peace.
First, we got to know the fluffy mini horses. One was black and white like a cow; another was mostly white with some brown underneath; and a third was pale brown, like a donkey with a blond mane. Partway through this unstructured, introductory time, farm owner Susan Manning opened the gate to the full-sized horses, and taught participants how to greet a horse.
There was an option to use a comb on the horses, or you could pet them with your bare hands. Some participants were clearly familiar with horses, grooming their coats like experts, while others were more cautious. The vibe was welcoming for all.
"Everybody has their own unique and individual experience, but what I think that (horses) bring to the environment and experience is a level of presence," said integrative yoga therapist Emily Wiadro of Healix Yoga. "The word 'dignity' keeps coming up for me. There's something so pleasant and genuine about the horses, that energy that they emit, and I think it supports our own ability to tap into that for ourselves."
For the main event, a fully accessible chair yoga session, Wiadro, Manning and therapist Denise Forkin led participants across a footbridge to a clearing in the woods. Chairs were organized in a circle and candles were lit. Wiadro provided participants with two cotton pads soaked with essential oils: mint oil and orange oil, each with a different purpose. At different times during the yoga instruction, Wiadro directed participants to take a certain number of whiffs of an oil.
To start off, Wiadro invited participants to close their eyes and settle into the silence save for the constant sound of a nearby stream. Wiadro and her husband, Walter Hagedorn — the flute player — were barefoot, their feet in direct contact with the earth. She led breathing exercises and stretches, all done in the chair. The horses were a constant and gentle presence on the other side of the footbridge.
During a break, where participants could once again wander, Patty Famolare, of Brattleboro, described the experience as grounding. She'd felt anxious and overwhelmed that morning and almost didn't make it to the class.
"My mind just races faster and faster, so I kind of need this," she said. "If you go up to a horse, and you're sort of uptight, they feel it. They'll kind of toss their heads a little bit. And I've learned to take like, three deep breaths when you're approaching them, and then you're sort of grounding down to their level. It's all just trying to like, slow things down."
Sandy Lynn, of Guilford, said she felt "open."
"The yoga that we were doing really was lifting heartspace, and it took care of the upper back pain that I was having," she said. "It's just wonderful."
At Stage Road Farm, Manning, a certified equine specialist, and Forkin, a licensed marriage and family therapist, work as a team to provide Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, which is exactly what it sounds like. There is no horse or riding experience necessary, and the practice accepts insurance.
"What we're looking for when we have people come over for the equine-assisted psychotherapy, is when they then come in and choose to be near any of the horses, we look often for metaphors as far as what might be going on with the person," Forkin said.
For example, if someone is petting a horse and the horse walks away, the individual might say, "Oh, that horse must not like me."
"But what we see is that the horse actually walked away to go get some water," Forkin said. "That gives information about the person, what their metaphor is involving the horse, how they perceived what the horse was doing."
The idea to combine horses and yoga came about organically. Forkin and Manning knew Wiadro through her yoga classes. In 2021, Manning experienced a difficult year, losing her mother, June Irene Manning, and two beloved dogs. Around that time, she began working more closely with Wiadro around the use of essential oils, which can have healing effects. (At the recent class, Wiadro said mint opens us up, while orange can be uplifting, calming and help ease anxiety.)
"I think just one day she said, 'Why don't we do horse yoga?'" Wiadro recalled. "I'm really pretty sure it was Susan's idea. But we just kind of decided yeah, why not? Let's see what happens."
For the horses, Manning said the yoga classes provide an opportunity to recharge from the therapy practice.
"It's a slower modality we're bringing them, so it's almost a little bit of a break from what they typically do," Manning said. "It's nice for them to do different types of work, just like they get a day off to run up into the pasture and be free like horses and eat grass all day long. That helps them to destress from their work."
The latter part of the recent class consisted of a meditation. As everyone settled in to the exercise, the mini horses, as though sensing the positive energy, all of a sudden crossed the bridge on their own accord and joined the group. The participants of course pet the horses, who went out of their way to sniff out the mint and orange oils.
As participants sat in a circle and meditated, the horses traipsed about, doing their own thing, very occasionally making "pbbb" sounds and eventually going off into the woods to explore.
Wiadro led an ending incantation: "I am light. I am love. I am truth. I am."
There is another two-hour, equine-assisted yoga session at the farm in Guilford on Aug. 20, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Registration is $45 and can be done at healixyoga.com.
Healix Yoga is also offering, as a summer wellness program, an Equine Assisted Chakra Journey on Mondays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., July 10 to Aug. 14. This opportunity is $360. Registration is also at healixyoga.com.
For more information about Stage Road Farm and equine-assisted psychotherapy, visit stageroadfarm.com.