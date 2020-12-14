Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

A wintry mix this evening will give way to clearing overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will give way to clearing overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.