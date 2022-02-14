HINSDALE, N.H. — In a battle between Hinsdale High School’s starting fives, the boys defeated the girls 6-3 for the Super Bowl contest title.
Tanner Hammond earned the Pacers four points by correctly predicting that OBJ would score Sunday’s first touchdown and that Los Angeles would be leading at halftime. Aidan Davis and Alex Shaink each picked the NFC champs to win the game, adding one point apiece for their squad.
“The Rams are definitely going to win,” Davis said confidently five days before their 23-20 victory.
The Lady Pacers all went with the Cincinnati Bengals to prevail, however Chandra Burnham’s guess that the first score of the night would be a TD is worth two points and Addy Nardolillo had LA’s final score on the button for a third point. Brooke Pagach, Megan Roberts and Aleah Owen also participated for the Hinsdale girls.
Last year’s challenge pitted a couple of state champions against each other, with the Twin Valley boys soccer team and BF Stickers playing to a tie in the Bucs-Chiefs showdown. BF’s Grace Bazin was the individual champion in 2021.