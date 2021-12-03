HINSDALE, N.H. — Carl Anderson, who recently spent some time in Las Vegas, believes the odds are in his team’s favor this winter.
“Hinsdale will bring back five guys from last year’s team. This group got some great experience last year by playing a heavy D-3 schedule,” said the varsity basketball coach for the Pacers, who are aiming for a Division 4 crown.
A Jan. 24 home game against Holy Family is likely circled on Anderson’s calendar. His team had a one-point lead over the Manchester squad late in the first quarter of that playoff showdown before the much taller Griffins pulled away.
Brayden Eastman, who scored a team-high 16 points for the Pacers in that contest, is one of the five returnees. The floor general averaged 11 points per game as a freshman.
“He has a great basketball IQ and continues to work on improving his game. His role will grow this year, but he does have some great support,” said Anderson, who will likely roll the dice with Eastman going one-on-one against anybody with the game on the line.
The Pacers, who will open up at Mount Royal on Dec. 10, should be solid at the defensive end.
“Noah Pangelinan is another piece to the puzzle, as he is a great defender and can help fill the stat sheet by scoring and passing,” the Hinsdale coach explained. “Aidan Davis did most of his damage on defense last year, racking up 25 blocks and a lot of rebounds. We will be looking for some offensive production from him this year to help round out the scoring.”
Also back for Hinsdale, which went 4-7 last season, are Tanner Hammond and Alex Shaink. The former can shoot from the outside and also drive while the latter does most of his damage in transition.
Hinsdale’s roster: Coaches — Carl “Flipper” Anderson, Syla Sengaloun. Players — Brayden Eastman, Noah Pangelinan, Aidan Davis, Tanner Hammond, Alex Shaink, Michael Lugo, Josh Southwick, John Winter, Connor Clement, Dylan Pelloni, Ryan Sweetser, Trey Corey.
The Pacers’ schedule
Dec. 10 — at Mount Royal: 7 p.m.
Dec. 13 — at Sunapee: 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 21 — at Concord Christian: 7 p.m.
Jan. 4 — host Sunapee: 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 5 — host Concord Christian: 7 p.m.
Jan. 7 — host Farmington: 7 p.m.
Jan. 14 — at Newmarket: 7 p.m.
Jan. 18 — host Mount Royal: 7 p.m.
Jan. 21 — at Portsmouth Christian: 7 p.m.
Jan. 24 — host Holy Family: 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 — host Wilton: 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 — at Pittsfield: 6 p.m.
Feb. 3 — at Wilton: 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 4 — host Epping: 7 p.m.
Feb. 7 — host Derryfield: 7 p.m.
Feb. 9 — at Holy Family: 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 21 — at Derryfield: 6:30 p.m.