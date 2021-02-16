HINSDALE, N.H. — Because of its successful extended learning network, the Hinsdale School District is receiving a $250,000, five-year grant to expand its support to students seeking industry credentials.
“We were asked to participate last summer because we had already developed partnerships with businesses like GS Precision [in Brattleboro, Vt.],” said Karen Thompson, Hinsdale School District’s director of personalized learning for grades K through 12. “GS will be one of the many businesses we will be working with to develop more opportunities for our students with this grant.”
But it’s not just about offering training and experience for students close to graduation, said Thompson.
The grant will also help develop pathways of learning for students as young as 5 or 6 years old.
“This will allow us to engage students at a younger level,” she said.
The grant also allows the school to offer stipends to students who participate in “apprentice-type models,” she said.
Hinsdale was one of four N.H. school districts to receive a portion of a $2.9 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant is meant to help expand access to career pathway opportunities and prepare students for careers in science, technology, engineering and math-oriented fields.
The New Hampshire Out-of-School-Time Career Pathways Initiative is a collaboration between the New Hampshire Department of Education, Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center programs and the New Hampshire Learning Initiative. Conway, Laconia and Manchester school districts also received a portion of the grant and all four districts will also receive assistance in expanding their programs.
“We are very excited to be a part of this,” said Thompson, who said the district has partnerships with 150 businesses and organizations in Cheshire County in New Hampshire and Windham County in Vermont.
“Over the course of the past eight or nine years, we have built partnerships in many different capacities,” she said. “We have a solid foundation to build on and to keep growing.”
Thompson said developing pathways for kids to explore their interests is an important part of education, even for the young kids.
“This is yet another way we can personalize opportunities for all our kids,” she said.
In addition to working with partners in the two counties, Thompson hopes to expand the network and either develop curriculum for a particular need or figure out how a company’s program fits into Hinsdale’s curriculum.
For the older students, the desired end goal is for them to get credentialed and to be able to walk into a full-time job or have the building blocks of knowledge to take their careers further.
“It may be the only credential they need or it might be a stepping stone to getting a two-year or four-year degree.” said Thompson. “We want our students to look at the trades and beyond.”
Graduates are already working in machine shops, as welders or plumbers and nurses, too, said Thompson.
“That’s a curriculum we don’t have to reinvent,” she said. “This grant is an important way to continue to grow this program.”
Thompson said there is no lack of interest in the Hinsdale schools for career training and there is definitely a need in the region for skilled labor.
“We want to help our kids dig deeper and ask what does it take to get where they want to go?” said Thompson. “We want them to be prepared for what is going to come next and give them the tools they need to step off the stage and be successful.”
Thompson said if parents our students have questions or suggestions, she can be contacted at kthompson@hnhsd.org or 603-336-5984, ext.7861.
“We are just starting to talk about what this grant will do for us, how we do it over the five years and how we make it sustainable after that,” said Thompson.