KEENE, N.H. — Three runners who helped Hinsdale to a Granite State Conference title in 2017 have reunited on the Keene State College women’s cross-country team.
That trio includes freshman Kailyn Fleury, along with juniors Juliana Yialiades and Maggie St. John.
St. John, a transfer from the University of New Hampshire, set Hinsdale High School records in the 400, 800, 1600, 3200 and 5k. She also played on the Lady Pacers’ 2018 state championship basketball team.
As a sophomore, Yialiades ran a personal best of 22:52 in the 5k for the Owls. She placed 29th in the Little East Championships as the Owls finished third out of nine teams.
Fleury was Hinsdale’s 2022 Class President. She ran a 6:20.34 in the 1600 as a senior to qualify for the Division 3 state track and field meet.
Five years ago in Newmarket, N.H., St. John was the runner-up, Rachael Girroir wound up ninth, Megan Roberts placed 15th, Yialiades crossed the line in 17th, and Fleury finished 22nd as the Hinsdale girls downed the home team and Derryfield to capture a Granite State Conference title on the trails.
The Keene State women’s cross-country team will open up at home on Saturday at 10 a.m.
KSC’s schedule
Sept. 3: host Keene State Alumni Meet, 10 a.m.
Sept. 10: at Smith Invitational, 10 a.m.
Sept. 17: at UMass-Dartmouth Invitational, noon
Oct. 1: host Keene State Invitational, 10 a.m.
Oct. 15: at Suffolk Invitational, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: at LEC Championship, 10 a.m.
Nov. 12: at NCAA Regional Championship, 9 a.m.
Nov. 19: at NCAA Championship, TBA