The Rhode Island College women's basketball team is capping an unprecedented season of success with a trip to the NCAA Division III Final Four — and Hinsdale's Angelina Nardolillo is a big part of the ride.
Nardolillo, a 6-foot-1 sophomore forward, scored nine points as the Anchorwomen beat host Babson, 60-47, Saturday in the sectional final at Staake Gymnasium in Babson Park, Mass. A dominant fourth quarter led RIC to its ninth straight victory, which avenged an earlier loss to the Beavers and clinched a trip to the Final Four. The Anchorwomen will face Christopher Newport in a national semifinal at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. on Saturday, March 18.
RIC (28-3) has advanced the farthest into the NCAA Championship in program history and established a new RIC record for wins in a season.
Nardolillo is averaging 11.5 points, 7 rebounds per game (both second on the team to senior Izabelle Booth), and leads the Providence-based team with 34 blocked shots. She had a team-high 17 points in Friday's 64-56 sectional semifinal win over the University of Chicago.
Nardolillo was a three-time First Team All-State selection, 1,000-point scorer and the 2021 Southern Conference Player of the Year while at Hinsdale High School in Hinsdale, N.H. She was also a two-time team captain for the Lady Pacers. Her younger sister, Addy, is currently playing for coach Terry Bonnette at Hinsdale.
Tickets for the Final Four will go on sale Monday at RIC's Murray Center starting at 10 a.m. The college has only been allocated 250 tickets so it is imperative that people order their tickets quickly. Tickets can also be purchased via credit card by calling The Murray Center at 401-456-8007.
Ticket prices are as follows: $18 for adults, $10 for children and senior citizens. Rhode Island College will be discounting the tickets for current students and Anchor Club members for $10.