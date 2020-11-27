DOVER — In the summer of 1850, a traveling daguerreotype artist arrived in Dover with a horse and cart. In the cart were the camera, chemicals and materials needed to make images appear on silver-coated copper plates. Daguerreotypes were an early version of what later became photographs. This technology was first developed in Europe and eventually made its way to Dover, Vermont in the back of this traveling cart.
One of the Dover residents who was fascinated with the art of reproducing the likeness of people was Caleb Lysander Howe. C.L. Howe was 39 years old. He was born in Dummerston. When Caleb was 2 years old his family moved to Dover. Caleb worked on a farm until he was 16 and then he became an apprentice in a Dover machine shop. After a few years Caleb moved to Brattleboro to work in machine-related businesses there.
In 1837 there was a financial collapse and many businesses struggled. Caleb returned to Dover and worked as a farmer. In the winter months he gave singing lessons and operated singing schools in various towns. In 1850, when the daguerreotype cart arrived in Dover, C.L Howe was so interested in the pictures produced by the traveling artist that he visited the cart three days in a row.
The owner of the traveling studio saw how interested C.L. Howe was in the daguerreotype process and offered to sell the cart and all of its contents to him. Caleb Lysander Howe bought the traveling daguerreotype cart and its contents for $300. The owner of the cart showed Caleb how to operate the equipment and then left town.
The process of turning silver-plated rectangular pieces of copper into images proved to be harder than C.L. Howe imagined. After a few failures he realized his investment would become a disaster if he didn’t learn the proper techniques soon. He decided to go to Boston to learn what he could about the business. Fortunately he visited the daguerreotype studio of J.M. Black and, after four days, left with the knowledge he needed to successfully capture images onto plates.
C.L. Howe became a daguerreotype artist. He first moved to Wilmington, Vermont, then North Adams, Massachusetts and, in 1856 he bought the J.L. Lovell studio in Brattleboro. C.L. Howe operated his studio in Brattleboro but also travelled through all parts of Windham County and over into Bennington County as well as into New Hampshire, stopping a week or two in a place, making pictures. This technology was new to the area and many people wanted images of themselves and loved ones.
The old fashioned daguerreotype, 1-1/2 inches by 2 inches, sold for $1 while a larger 2- by 4-inch version was $5. Having a daguerreotype album of images in your home became a status symbol. People impressed one another with the size of their daguerreotype albums and the numbers of images stored within its pages.
C.L. Howe employed two, and sometimes three men to staff his Main Street studio. In the 1860s there were between 20 and 40 sittings a day in the studio. In the early days of the photographic business Caleb Howe and his employees worked from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and generally came back for two hours in the evening.
Daguerreotypes were replaced by glass ambrotypes, then tintypes, shortly followed by the paper photograph. During the Civil War, when so many troops were stationed here, C.L. Howe’s business increased rapidly and was the largest photographic studio in the state.
C.L. Howe’s studio was first in the Cutler Block from 1856 to 1865 and then in the Union Block until 1880, and then across the street in the block at the southern corner of Main and Elliot Streets. C.L. Howe’s sons became his partners and the business operated beyond his death in 1895.
Many of the early images of Brattleboro can be traced back to Caleb Lysander Howe. Similarly, C.L. Howe’s ancestry can be traced back to the early days of Fort Dummer. One of his local ancestors was also named Caleb Howe. In 1741 the Howes were one of the first English families to move into what later became Vermont. From the beginning the Howes were violently involved in taking Abenaki land. Caleb Howe took part in many battles with the Abenakis beginning in the late 1740s. Some of Caleb Howe’s adventures are shared in the book, “Not Without Peril,” written by Marguerite Allis. In 1755 Caleb Howe was killed in an Abenaki raid just south of Fort Dummer. His wife and children were taken prisoner by the Abenaki and brought to Canada. Much of the book, “Not Without Peril” tells their story.
Caleb Lysander Howe was also a lover of music. By all written accounts he was a fine singer. He had operated singing schools before he became involved with photography and continued to lead local choirs throughout his life. He also passed his musical interests on to his children. His son, Lucien Howe, became a well-known pianist and his daughter, Mary Howe, became a world famous singer. In the 1880s and 1890s Mary Howe was an opera star. By the late 1890s she had toured Europe and most eastern cities in the United States. She retired from professional singing in 1905 and lived until 1952.
Caleb Lysander Howe embraced a new technology and continued to update his skills through the early years of photography. His images have found their way into many publications and can also be in our Brattleboro Historical Society collection. C.L. Howe left a legacy of images which we continue to enjoy today. Much of the information for this article comes from Mary Cabot’s Annals of Brattleboro and C.L. Howe’s obituary in the Vermont Phoenix.