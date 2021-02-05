At the end of the last semester, remote Brattleboro Area Middle School students reviewed remembrances of people who grew up in our area during the 1950s and 1960s. Many memories were shared and students learned a great deal about the region’s past.
This week we are going to focus on stories that resonated most with the students. One of the memories shared by many baby boomers was the telephone party line. A telephone party line was a surprise to many students.
As one baby boomer wrote, “The only way to get in touch with people was by telephone. In my middle school years, we had a party line at our house – 4 households shared one phone line. If you picked up the receiver to make a call, you had to listen to see if someone else was on the line. If so, the polite thing to do was to hang up right away, but you were never sure others were doing that unless you heard the click when they disconnected. Sometimes people would ask you to let them use the line. In 7th and 8th grade, I would spend literally hours on the phone in the evenings with one of my two best friends.”
Most current middle school students have grown up with cell phones, and the idea of sharing a phone line with people in your family and three other families was surprising. Also, talking with someone for hours on a phone was a bit of a shock. Most young people text one another instead of using the “phone” portion of the cell phone and they have access to a phone anywhere, at any time. Public pay phones and home phones connected to the wall seem odd.
Landline phones evolved during the baby-boom years. One of our respondents from the 1950s wrote how “when I was really young you would call the operator and give her the number you were calling. Then we got a dial phone and, eventually, when I was in high school, we got a long cord on the phone so I could take the phone into my bedroom to talk with friends in private.” Phones are an obvious example of how much life has changed for young people.
Another example of how things have changed is the ways young people entertain themselves. Many baby boomers wrote about spending a great deal of time outdoors. One of the outdoor activities that intrigued current middle schoolers was the game of marbles. One writer shared, “We all played with marbles. You could lose your best marbles in a game or you could win someone else’s. Marbles were played with both boys and girls and there were strict rules everyone followed.” Cat’s eyes, comets, solids, clears and tigers were some of the marble types.
Current young people were intrigued by the complexity of the rules and how quickly marbles were won and lost. The idea of not having an adult supervisor or referee during these competitions was eye opening but when the middle schoolers began to compare marbles with multiplayer video games they began to understand the attraction to the game.
Two topics which also pointed out differences between the generations were safety and freedom. Over and over again, baby boomers shared stories of roaming their neighborhoods during their elementary age years. This was foreign to most current middle schoolers.
As one respondent noted, “Back then we ran wild outside from the time we finished breakfast till the time we went to bed, only returning home to eat lunch and dinner. We had kickball games in the field behind our houses or spent hours playing at a small, sandy beach down at the Whetstone Brook. There was no adult in charge of us and amazingly enough, no one ever got lost or drowned or suffered serious injuries. We all looked out for each other.”
Another writer shared, “During the summer we’d spend hours at a time in the woods, with parents not knowing exactly where we were, but not worrying about us either.” This hasn’t been the experience for most young people growing up in the present generation.
Many baby boomers wrote about a “rite of passage.” In sixth grade you could be selected to serve as a crossing guard for younger students who walked to school. Current students were amazed that 6th graders were trusted with the safety of younger students on the roads of Brattleboro. One baby boomer did point out how there is a great deal more traffic today than in the ’50s and ’60s.
More examples of freedom and safety were highlighted in the weekend activities of many families. “One of the special days of the week growing up in town were Friday nights. All the stores, and there were a lot more of them in those days, were open until 9 p.m. Our parents would gather and chat while the kids roamed around the town. The adults would shop and we would meet up in front of a store and wander until the parents wanted to go home.”
Bicycles were another “rite of passage.” As one person wrote, “I got my bike when I was ten. From then on I could explore anywhere. My friends and I would travel all over town and head to the edges of civilization. Sand dunes, old cellar holes, logging trails to parts unknown were big attractions.”
While baby boomers wrote about extended freedoms on the home front, school seemed less so. Everyone wrote about dress codes. Young women were expected to wear dresses or skirts and young men were expected to wear trousers, not jeans.
A baby boomer from St. Michael School wrote, “We all wore uniforms. Girls wore green jumpers with white blouses, boys wore green pants, white shirts, and green ties. When you got to high school (9-12) we wore blue uniforms.” The freedoms of many young people ended at the school door.
Students were grouped by ability so two-thirds of the students were introduced to less challenging work than the others. As one baby boomer shared, “We did a lot of memorizing in elementary school. Of course, there were the multiplication tables, but we also had to memorize the prepositions in alphabetical order, the Gettysburg address, the Preamble to the Constitution, and the last names of the US Presidents, in order, from George Washington to Lyndon Johnson.”
To continue with the themes of safety and freedom, baby boomers shared their experiences with Civil Defense Drills. The practice of ducking and covering in case of an atomic bomb attack has been replaced with the current practice of Intruder Alert Drills. Enemies from other countries have been replaced by those close to home.
Finally, current young people were perplexed by two other stories. In school, the time that was spent learning cursive caused many current students to shake their heads. BAMS students didn’t understand why baby boomers were first taught to print and then taught to write “like an adult.” Computers have certainly changed the way we record information.
Another story that baffled current students involved the TV show “Howdy Doody.” Young people understood how there were only three channels back in the ’50s and ’60s. They also grasped how weather conditions and the time of year could impact the TV antenna’s reception clarity. What they struggled understanding was how the children’s show “Howdy Doody” was so well liked. The remote BAMS students watched segments of a few Howdy Doody shows on Youtube and many did not see the attraction.
Apparently, over time, some things don’t translate well. Current middle schoolers found the puppet “Howdy Doody” to be “creepy.” Buffalo Bob and Clarabell the Clown didn’t fare much better. Children’s TV has certainly evolved over the years and the live shows of the past disappeared a long time ago.
We’d like to thank the 40 or more people who grew up in the ’50s and ’60s and responded to the questions from today’s youth. While this week we pointed out many differences, the students were more interested in the things they shared with the stories from the past... the connections with family, friends and community. How we make those connections may change over the years but the students realize the need for them remains.