The Brattleboro Historical Society would like to congratulate Coach Eric Libardoni and the Brattleboro Colonels for their state championship win. This year’s Vermont High School State Championship in boys hockey got us wondering about the last time Brattleboro claimed the title.
It was back in 1939. Coach LeRoy Johnston led his Purple and White hockey team to an undefeated season during the 1938-39 campaign. The team went on to compete in a Harford, Connecticut tournament and defeated the southern Connecticut champions as well. The Connecticut team had played all over New England and had only lost one other game in the last four years. This caused the Brattleboro coach to make a claim for the New England champion moniker and the Vermont title.
In 1939 there was no Vermont high school hockey tournament so an official champion was not established. It was left to newspaper sports writers to assess the teams and offer their opinions about which was the best during the season. The closest team to Brattleboro that year was Middlebury, which had lost one game. General consensus of sports writers was Brattleboro was better.
In 1992 local sports writer Garry Harrington wrote an article for the Brattleboro Reformer about the 1939 team. Hockey had not been a varsity sport at Brattleboro High School since 1942, and in 1992 it was revived as a varsity sport once again. Harrington was able to interview some of the players from the 1939 team.
According to Arnold White, goalie for the undefeated 1939 championship team, high school hockey began around 1929 with the arrival of science teacher and coach LeRoy “Johnnie” Johnston. White said there was no indoor rink to play on; instead they cleared off whatever available ice they could find, propped up some boards, built a net and called it a rink.
White was quoted in the 1992 article, “One of the rinks we played on was on Western Avenue right near where the thruway is now. I lived on the corner of Allerton Avenue right next to the rink and when I was in eighth grade, George Sprague was the goalie on the high school team. He asked me if he could leave his goalie equipment on my back porch and I said ‘Sure.’ As soon as he was around the corner, I’d grab the stuff, run over and the guys would shoot on me until dark.”
Coach Johnston was from Campobello Island, New Brunswick, Canada. He had graduated from Colby College in 1928 and began teaching and coaching in Brattleboro soon after.
In 1954 Brattleboro sports writer Vic Harrison wrote that Johnston was “a quiet and unassuming little fellow with a marked Scottish burr. Johnston practically sired hockey at Brattleboro High. He began to develop the game on his arrival here and the school hasn’t had a team since he departed in 1942 to serve in the Navy.
“His tenure here was during Depression Years and ‘Johnnie’ sometimes had to beg, borrow or steal equipment as he strove to build up facilities for his athletes. His hockey teams never had a permanent home. They played at the Retreat Meadows, on Harris Place, at Vinton’s Pond, off Western Avenue, behind the old high school and at the Fairgrounds. Building sideboard and cages, shoveling deep snow and watering rinks -- they were all part of a hard winter’s work for Johnston beginning as soon as he could break away from physics and science classes.”
For five years, from 1930 to 1934, the Brattleboro hockey squad did not lose a game to a Vermont team. Johnston also coached boys track to two state championships and was an assistant coach for the football team.
Phil Dunham had also been on the 1939 championship team and was interviewed by Garry Harrington. Here’s some of what he remembered about playing in the 1930s: “You’d bring your stick and your hot dogs and be there all day playing hockey. For shin pads, we’d tie on copies of the Ladies Home Journal or Saturday Evening Post, using cut up inner tubes or canning rubbers. Anything you could find. It was the Depression.
“We had to build our own rinks, mark them, flood them and shovel them off when it snowed. You had to like hockey or you wouldn’t be out there freezing at night hosing down the ice. Our sideboards were made from the sidings of box car linings we got down at Crosby Milling Company. We pushed snow around the outside to hold them up and then hoped they’d freeze in. Some days it was wonderful, but some days the ice was kind of soft. We had a lot of cancellations. If we had a good January thaw our rink and sideboards went down the Connecticut River. That happened more than once.”
Also from the Harrington interview, goaltender Arnold White commented on some of the players from the 1939 team: “Allan Sargent was an excellent hockey player. He was fast and he irritated anyone opposite him. No one could shake him, and he had a good shot. William Saunders went on to be captain at Yale, but the best player we had was Bud Fraser.”
William “Bud” Fraser moved to Brattleboro for his junior year. He was from Cambellton, New Brunswick, Canada and had come to live with his uncle and aunt, Edward and Irene Lyon. Irene (Mann) Lyon was sister to “Bud’s” mother, Margaret (Mann) Fraser. According to local newspaper reports of the time, Bud hoped to become a US citizen and attend the US Naval Academy. He wanted to become a flyer.
During the 1938-39 hockey season “Bud” scored 17 goals and made 17 assists in seven games. In the tournament game at Hartford, Connecticut “Bud” scored three more goals. The 1939 Dial yearbook wrote, “Besides his goal scoring prowess he played a bang up defensive game at center.” The yearbook went on to comment on the rest of the team. “Allan Sargent and the Howe brothers ‘Jimmie’ and ‘Stew’ played the wings while Stanley Wilson and Stewart Duncan played stellar hockey in the defensive post. Little ‘Arnie’ White developed into an outstanding goaltender.”
Sports writer Vic Harrison wrote that Coach Johnston was “a quiet and unassuming little fellow” but Johnston also loved to highlight the accomplishments of his teams and players. In 1939 Johnston wrote a letter to the Rutland Herald sports writer to make sure the writer was aware that junior “Bud” Fraser was being followed by many professional hockey teams, including the Montreal Canadiens.
For the 1939-40 school year “Bud” Fraser was elected Senior Class President. He was also elected captain of the football team but did not play hockey that year. The 1940 yearbook mentions that he was not able to fulfill his class officer duties either.
In September 1939, Canada’s close ties with Great Britain led Canada to declare war against Germany in what became known as World War II. “Bud” Fraser decided to forgo his plans to become a U.S. Navy pilot and returned to Canada to volunteer in the Royal Canadian Air Force.
In April 1942, word reached Brattleboro that “Bud” Fraser was “missing after air operations.” He had joined the RCAF and become a flight sergeant on a plane that flew night bombing missions over Germany. Fraser was serving as wireless operator and gunner on a Stirling four motored bomber. He was not quite 22 years old.
Four months later Fraser’s parents were notified that the Canadian military “presumed” that “Bud” was dead. In June 1943, Fraser’s parents received another letter from the Royal Canadian Air Force stating that “Bud” had indeed been killed in a bombing mission over Germany and his body was buried outside of Frankfort, Germany.
Meanwhile, LeRoy Johnston, another native of Canada, resigned his position as teacher and coach at Brattleboro High about the time that news of Fraser’s “missing after air operations” made its way to town. In 1942 Johnston joined the US Navy and eventually rose to the level of Lieutenant Commander.
In 1947, after five years’ service in the Pacific Theater, LeRoy “Johnnie” Johnston visited Brattleboro and shared that he would not be returning to the classroom. He had been selected to attend an advanced management course at Harvard University and would continue to serve in the U.S. Navy. Upon his death in 1954, the Brattleboro High class of 1945 decided to honor Coach Johnston with the LeRoy Johnston Memorial Trophy which is given to an outstanding track and field athlete every year.
Hockey was missing from Brattleboro’s history for 50 years. In 1992, through the efforts of many, the team became a varsity sport again. Now, in 2021, it is nice to see the team rise again and claim the championship banner last held by Coach Johnston, “Bud” Fraser, and the rest of the Purple and White team of 1939.