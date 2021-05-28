On Monday, May 31, beginning at 11 a.m. on the Brattleboro Common, the American Legion Post 5 will hold its annual Memorial Day Remembrance. As part of the ceremony, the family of Dorr Irvin Sprague will present the Brattleboro Historical Society with the Purple Heart which was awarded to Sprague’s family after his death in World War II.
Dorr Sprague died on Guadalcanal in September 1942, thus earning the Purple Heart by ‘giving the last full measure of devotion’ to his country. Members of the Brattleboro Historical Society will be on hand to receive the medal which will be passed from the Sprague family to Richard Hodgdon, representing the American Legion.
According to reporting at the end of the war, Dorr Sprague was “the first local Marine to give his life in World War II.” The War Memorial on the Common lists 90 other local men and women who gave their lives while serving in the military during World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
The War Memorial was erected in 1984. For 13 months the local Honor Roll Committee worked to bring the project to completion. In 1983, the Honor Roll Committee saw that the wooden World War II monument on the Common was decaying. It had existed for almost 40 years and was in an advanced state of disrepair.
Fundraising efforts were begun to create a more inclusive granite monument that would honor those service men and women who died in World War I and II, Korea and Vietnam. Major donations from the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Fraternal Order of Eagles raised more than $8,500. At Town Meeting the representatives voted for the town to donate $15,000 towards the monument. The Honor Roll Committee estimated the costs for the monument to be in the range of $25,000. Many individuals and businesses got behind the effort and there was more than enough money to pay for the new monument by the time it was formally dedicated on June 3, 1984. The town had hoped to hold the dedication on Memorial Day but it was rained out and moved to the following week.
Through the initiative of the Honor Roll Committee the granite structure was designed by Rouleau Granite Company of Barre, and the names of those who lost their lives were inscribed by Norman Grenier of Abbiati Monuments.
Edward Pickering, a retired firefighter and decorated veteran of World War II, served as the major spokesperson for the Honor Roll Committee. Pickering was asked to reflect upon the war and said, “As long as we don’t ever forget that those boys lost their lives to keep this country free, we won’t have any problems.”
Two workers from the Barre Granite Association were able to place the granite stones on the Common in one day and the names of the fallen were engraved on the same day, all in a steady rain.
Ninety-seven years earlier, it had not gone as smoothly for those involved in the construction of the Civil War Soldier’s Monument. While the 1984 installation of the War Memorial took one day, it took about 6 months to get all of the pieces in line for the 1887 Civil War Soldier’s Monument.
In November 1886, a 24-ton block of granite was brought from West Dummerston down the narrow gauge railway along the West River. This was to be the base of the monument. It arrived at the Brattleboro train station and was jacked up, removed from the train and placed in a heavy truck wagon brought down from the Barre quarries for the purpose of carrying the granite to the Common. The challenge was pulling the granite-filled wagon up Bridge Street and then the Main Street hill.
Initially, 14 horses were hooked up to the granite cart but they couldn’t budge the wagon. The local paper reported that the horses “tangled up like a team of Eskimo dogs.” So much for Plan A. The next day Plan B replaced the 14 horses with 22 oxen.
The oxen had success in moving the wagon but it was slow going. It took an entire day for the oxen to pull the granite slab up Bridge Street, onto Main Street and across the Main Street Bridge.
A big problem was the street was not able to sustain the weight of the heavy cart. Planks were placed in the road to support the wagon wheels but large ruts formed anyway. Beams and levers were used to help pull the cart up the hill. By the end of the third day the wagon had made it to the Crosby Block.
On the fourth day the heavily weighted wagon got stuck in front of the Brooks House with two wheels sunk into the west side of the street up to the axle. It was eventually pulled free and then it sank again near the future location of Wells Fountain, this time on the east side of the street. By the end of the fourth day the wagon, with its 24-ton load, made it to the top of the hill and was in sight of its final resting place on the Common. Twenty-eight barrels of cement were poured for the monument foundation.
In January 1887, the George E. Lyons Granite Quarry on Black Mountain sent two more granite blocks down the narrow gauge West River Railroad and they were both transported to the Common. Main Street had hardened up with the winter weather and they were able to use 14 oxen to pull the two blocks of granite to the Common in one day, making two trips. One block weighed 20 tons and the other 26 tons.
The Carrick Brothers of St. Johnsbury were contracted to do the finish work on the granite blocks which would become the monument. The carving was completed in May 1887 and the stones were placed one on top of the other.
George Hines and Charles Henkel, both artistic designers for Estey Organ, created the draft for the monument and the Select Board eventually approved the design. The Chicopee Bronze Works foundry cast the soldier’s statue and the four plaques on the Civil War monument.
A plaque on the Civil War Soldier’s Monument states that 385 men of Brattleboro enlisted and 31 died in service during the war. Research done by members of the Brattleboro Historical Society and students of the Brattleboro Area Middle School suggests that the bronze plaque on the monument is incorrect.
We believe about 450 men enlisted, were drafted, or became substitutes for those who did not want to serve in the war. We also believe at least 56 of those men died as a result of serving during the war.
The War Memorial that was dedicated in 1984 was designed to be able to add the names of those who might have been missed in the initial fatality counts during the wars of the 1900s. As an example, in 2001 Ray Turcotte’s name was added to the list of those killed during the Korean War.
Unfortunately, this counting error has not been corrected on the Civil War Soldier’s Monument. In 1994 an article in the Reformer by Anne Dempsey and Matt Goddard pointed out that 20 Black men enlisted in the Union Army here in Brattleboro in June 1864. None of them were included in the Civil War Soldier’s Monument count. Eight of those soldiers died while serving their country. Others not included in the count were working class laborers and those who volunteered for the Navy. Record keeping was not as well organized during the Civil War as it was in the wars of the 1900s.
Since the dedication of the Soldier’s Monument, the "War of the Rebellion Revised Roster of Vermont" was published by the US government. A very detailed record of Vermont soldiers can also be found at vermontcivilwar.org and contemporaneous newspaper accounts are available digitally.
In 1984 the Honor Roll Committee created the War Memorial for those who lost their lives during the wars of the 1900s. They replaced a World War II Memorial with one that was more inclusive and able to accept new information as it became available. It is time to add information to the Soldier’s Monument as well.