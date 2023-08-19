BRATTLEBORO — Hidden away on the south side of Western Avenue, just west of West Brattleboro, there are several housing developments. These small enclaves were created to fill a need for more housing, probably due to the end of WWII.
One such area goes by the name of Edward Heights.
Most of the area west of Greenleaf Street at the time was made up of land zoned as rural, meaning that there were not a lot of houses and municipal services were not available. By 1930 there was one house already standing, with others following in 1940 and 1944. There was no further construction, but several land transfers were recorded.
Beginning in May 1946, the Board of Selectmen was presented with a petition, signed by three property owners, Edgar & Mary Lawton, Edward W. and Sylvia Gagnon, and Robert Gagnon, requesting that the Town survey a new street across lands owned by the Lawton’s, to be located on the south side of Western Avenue about ¼ mile west of the Yerrington place (current location of West Village Motel). This was an unusual request because most property owners laid out their own streets within a new development. Vermont state law at the time required the town to do so if three or more property owners made the request. The development was sponsored by Edward W. Gagnon, whose name appears many times in property transfers in the local papers.
The Board of Selectmen did what many town boards did at the time. They accepted the petition, held a public hearing, and in November 1947, accepted Edward Heights as a town street. At that time, there were already five houses being built or under construction, with five more in the planning stages. The street name appears in the Manning Directory of 1948 for the first time with five names listed – D. Johnson, C. Reed, J. Stark, E. Gagnon, R. Gagnon. One of the houses was built by a family who retained ownership until sometime in the early 2000s.
In 1948 the residents submitted a new petition asking that the area be rezoned from rural to residential. This allowed the houses in the area to be provided with public services. The Board of Selectmen asked to have the exact property lines designated on a map, which was done by Carlton Reid. We were unable to locate a copy of this map. They enlisted the opinion of other property owners, held a public hearing, and finally, in December 1948, the petition was approved.
Over the course of the years 1948 to 1956, 18 lots of land in the area had been transferred from one property owner to another, with an average of two new houses being built each year. Not all lots were sold directly by Mr. Gagnon. Some were purchased by builders, who then built on speculation, selling them after completion. One such builder was Harry E. Winn, who had a hand in building houses in several areas of town.
In 1948, the U.S. Postal Service extended its delivery route to include new sections of town – New England Drive, Edward Heights, southern Canal Street to the Guilford town line, Putney Road to the North Bridge, and Country Hill. It makes one wonder what people who lived in those areas did prior to home delivery.
Researching the property sale notices in the Brattleboro Reformer, one can follow the twists and turns of individuals. One advertisement in 1949 in the Brattleboro Reformer reads as follows: “Real Estate for sale by owner, very comfortable home, 1-1/2 years old, three rooms, one bath, with attic space”. Another was listed the same year: “New 5-room home; hardwood floors, completely modern. Ready for occupancy about April 1st, G. I. Loan approved”. Garages were added, and other modifications were made over the years, with the last house erected in 1973. One ad mentioned that the property owner was leaving the area.
An interesting fact emerged while reviewing the Manning City Directories – none of the homes were listed with actual house numbers until 1952. That didn’t mean of course that the houses didn’t have numbers, just that the Manning publishing company didn’t collect that information.