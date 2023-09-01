BRATTLEBORO — October is American Archives Month, a time to remind us all that items that are important to us need to be preserved, cataloged, cared for and made accessible to the public.
What are archives? The Society of American Archivists says the term refers to “the permanently valuable records — such as letters, reports, accounts, minute books, draft and final manuscripts, and photographs — of people, businesses and government. These records are kept because they have continuing value to the creating agency and to other potential users. They are the documentary evidence of past events. They are the facts we use to interpret and understand history.”
A few years ago, The Estey Organ Museum celebrated the occasion with a two-week-long exhibit of some of the Estey Company’s pipe organ records. And now they are gone.
The Estey pipe organ archives are evidence of more than 100 years of skilled workmanship and diligent business activities of hundreds of men and women living in the Brattleboro area.
A half million reed organs were made here in Brattleboro and shipped out to dealers. The Estey company’s 3,000-plus pipe organs were custom-made for unique individual sites – churches, clubs, residences and even a yacht.
Most of the correspondence and many of the drawings and specifications related to these pipe organs were, until recently, in (cold!) storage at the Estey complex on Birge Street in Brattleboro. They were examined by a professional archivist who spent three days here helping clean and organize some of the documents.
Some records displayed in the exhibit were of pipe organ Opus #1444, built in 1916 for the First Church of Christ Scientist in San Antonio, Texas, at a price of $4,300. The blueprints, wood samples, telegrams, and correspondence were appropriately displayed in a pipe tray used to store and transport wooden and metal pipes from the factory to the sites.
Here are just a few of the pipe organ queries that have come to the Estey Organ Museum in the past. The information requested is mostly found in 151 boxes of Estey pipe organ correspondence – one or more folders for each of the 3,261 pipe organs that Estey made.
“I am writing with the hopes that you can assist me with some information on an Organ that we have in our church.”
“I have an Estey player pipe organ from 1926 that is in my house that I just bought.”
“My business partner and I have unearthed pipe work to Estey Opus 2133.”
“I am researching an Estey Organ from 1906, purchased at the St. Louis Exposition.”
“I am a historian interested in tracing the source for an Estey organ located in an abandoned church in Lancaster, N.H.”
Since 1993, these records have been on loan to the Brattleboro Historical Society from the University of Vermont. That was the year BHS trustee John Carnahan rented a van and brought them back to Brattleboro from Burlington. How did UVM get them in the first place? No one seems to remember, but we assume they were rescued from here sometime after Estey went out of business in 1960 and the factory buildings were sold.
From 1993 until recently, when he moved away from Brattleboro, Carnahan responded to at least 300 of these queries, often making photocopies of entire correspondence files of more than 100 pages each.
In recent years, the boxes have been stored on the unimproved third floor of one of the factory buildings – unheated, unlighted, and kept locked. This spring, an investigation began on how to make the archives more accessible to organ owners and researchers. Neither the Brattleboro Historical Society nor Estey Organ Museum felt it had the resources to care for and manage them. After consulting with Vermont archivists and organ history experts, it was agreed that the best place for the archives to be preserved and made available is at the Organ Historical Society, located outside of Philadelphia.
On June 7, 2023, a team of five Organ Historical Society persons, including the director himself, arrived in Brattleboro. In a few short but intense hours, 151 boxes of correspondence plus several dozen boxes of other materials were loaded onto a rental truck. The Brattleboro Historical Society still has custody of one box of Estey material not related to pipe organs.
Before the move, much of the correspondence relating to local Estey pipe organs was digitized with the new scanning equipment at the Brattleboro Historical Society. The Brattleboro organs may still be researched.