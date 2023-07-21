Editor’s note: This first-hand account is written by Brattleboro’s Donna Dearborn. Donna has documented her father fully in her book “Every Sunday — a Father and Daughter’s Enduring Connection.” Donna will be inducted into the Brattleboro Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame in October.
“My life is recreation. I do it, I live it, I love it and I’ll continue to do it,” said Frank Dearborn on the day he retired as longtime Superintendent of Parks and Recreation for the town of Brattleboro on May 25, 1990, a day that was declared “Frank H. Dearborn Day.”
My dad poured his heart and soul, energy and creativity into helping develop Living Memorial Park from the day he arrived in March 1957 at the age of 29. He came to Brattleboro because of the purchase of land to create the park. His commitment and dedication never wavered; for 33 years, he devoted himself to carrying out the master plan for the park and expanding recreational opportunities for Brattleboro residents. Dad was instrumental in guiding the development of many of the facilities at the park, including the ski tow, swimming pool, softball fields, indoor ice skating rink, tennis courts, playground, ski jump, picnic area and later, an amphitheater, outdoor chapel, day camp area and basketball courts. With a workday that knew no bounds, he often worked evenings and weekends. He started with a budget of $23,000 in 1957 which grew to nearly $400,000 the year he retired.
After two years in the Navy as a Radioman 3rd Class, the GI Bill enabled him to attend Springfield College, where he earned a degree in recreation.
He immersed himself in everything Springfield College had to offer, gaining confidence in his leadership skills through advising a youth group, calling square dances, leading recreation programs for the city, and doing summer fieldwork at four different camps. The extremely shy little boy from Franklin, N.H., flourished at college and became a respected leader and a poised speaker. Recreation jobs first took him to Mystic, Conn., and Fairport, N.Y., before the job in Brattleboro opened with the resignation of John Penney. Dad was grateful to be immersed in a career he loved and to find a town that offered so much to him and his family. Despite lucrative and fascinating job offers from all over the country that came in each year, he and my mother strongly believed that Brattleboro was the perfect town for them and for raising their three kids.
His exuberance for life and living was contagious. As an active participant in many sports and leisure activities, he promoted lifetime sports tirelessly to participants of all ages — a role model and an inspiration. Dad enjoyed hiking, skiing, biking, tennis, walking, snowshoeing, running and ping-pong. With a huge adventurous spirit and love of the outdoors, he was the family trailblazer into cross-country skiing before it was popular. Dad was curious about where any new trail might lead and always wondered what was around the next bend. He became a Long Trail End-to-Ender in 1996, completing the 270-mile-long trail with day hikes and backpack trips over 25 years with his family and good hiking friends.
Dad loved working with kids. As a father figure to teens frequenting the recreation center, he went into their world to shoot hoops and play ping-pong. He took them under his wing, listened sympathetically, and offered them common sense answers. Kids appreciated his non-judgmental style — not lecturing, but rather showing by example: be kind to others, never give up, think positive, and do what you love. In high school, he had been a three-sport athlete — football, basketball, baseball — and continued to play those sports with us and with kids of the town. He played with us with enthusiasm and total commitment, sprinting in all-out footraces across Mr. Clark’s field, throwing the long bomb in our pickup football games, and teaching us to throw a knuckleball.
Dad felt particular compassion and empathy for the underdog and the disenfranchised, giving them a voice and showing them respect. He ensured the recreation department offered a summer program for special needs children. Dad gave opportunities to many kids who couldn’t get a job because of a learning disability, offering them the chance to help with swimming lessons at the park or to assist at the Recreation Center. He made sure those who couldn’t afford swim or ski passes had the opportunity to enjoy those activities. Friendly Frank was gregarious and always ready for conversation, yet beneath that friendly surface was much more — a deep reservoir of love, compassion, and kindness. He believed in the basic goodness of people and gave everyone a chance — always recognizing the best in everyone.
Passionate about working with people, my dad chose the perfect profession and influenced so many. He had a special rapport with senior citizens and strongly advocated for them. With endless patience, he listened, counseled, and helped work out rifts between seniors. Dad made time to listen no matter how busy he was.
Dad’s openhearted style fostered cooperation and communication. His kind, gentle manner served him well in interactions with parents, softball and basketball league players, board members and townspeople. He gave generously of his time, always willing to contribute — at PTA meetings, on a high school panel discussing problems taking place in teenage homes, at dinners, on numerous boards, and guest lecturer at five colleges. Dad was extremely active in the Brattleboro community, serving as president of the Brattleboro Outing Club, safety services chairman for the American Red Cross, Commissioner for the local softball league, and a member of the AARP Singers and Brattleboro Ski Patrol. My dad remained a man of deep humility, quick to give credit to others, depreciating his own part in any effort.
During his years in public recreation, Dad was the recipient of many honors. He was honored as Citizen of the Year in 1966. His plaque read: “a testimonial of sincere appreciation in honor and with a deep appreciation of the distinguished and unselfish service given to the community while serving with outstanding leadership, vision and ability.” He was praised as “a dedicated worker who knows no hours — beloved by children, youths, adults and Golden Agers... Dearborn works well with problem youths; equally well with town teenagers who respect his leadership and understanding.”
Dad felt honored to receive a national recreation award, the Professional Award for Meritorious Service, in 1979. “Dearborn has richly earned the complete respect, admiration, and love of his entire community, young and old alike. He is a constant inspiration to his fellow professionals everywhere. Frank Dearborn truly personifies the best of America and the best of the recreation and parks profession,” the citation said. According to George Plumb, former executive director of the Vermont Recreation and Parks Association, the award was significant since it went to an individual from a small town whose accomplishments were less well-known or publicized. He said: “Thanks to Dearborn, Brattleboro is viewed as a model community of what a great recreation program should be. He’s one of the outstanding people in our field.”
After he retired in 1990, he fashioned his retirement around the fulfilling and rewarding activities that he loved: playing tennis, ping-pong, softball, skating, skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, biking, singing, reading, travel and church work. In the words of my dad, “This was true recreation for the old recreation director.” He embraced the opportunity to travel farther afield and go on adventurous hiking trips to Kauai, the Milford Track in New Zealand, down into the Grand Canyon, and backpacking to huts in the White Mountains with my mother and me. Traveling to Oregon topped it all off — visiting their 50th state on their 50th anniversary. Always a true professional, Dad was devoted to serving others even after his 37-year career in recreation ended. He remained committed to his top priority town and church activities, such as leading twilight wanderings, helping blaze new trails, serving on many boards, coaching senior softball, and making appearances as a guest speaker.
When I was young, I remember walking with Dad down Main Street while he was doing Recreation Department errands. He was friendly in saying hello to everyone. I learned early on from my dad’s kindness and compassion, especially to those who were struggling or down and out, to always help others and especially root for the underdog. He taught powerful lessons by example. As I walked side-by-side with Dad, I thought: “Hey, I’m with him, this incredible man. He’s My Father, and I want to be just like him.”
Dad loved the quote by Christopher Morley: “There is only one success — to be able to spend your life in your own way.” A granite bench in his memory engraved with this quote sits on a picturesque promontory overlooking the Winnipesaukee River in his hometown of Franklin, N.H. How perfect that Dad’s bench sits beside a well-used recreation path used by walkers, bikers, runners, and cross-country skiers enjoying lifetime sports, staying active and breathing in the fresh air in a beautiful setting. To spend his life in his own way, Dad felt grateful that he was able to do just that.