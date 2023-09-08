BRATTLEBORO — I didn't grow up in Brattleboro, but I've become fascinated by its storied history. I started the "Landmarks of Brattleboro" Instagram page simply because no one else was posting the things I was interested in seeing. There's always so much to learn about the most unassuming sites if you're willing to dig a little and see what's out there.
I became interested in photography back in 2003 while serving in the Army after a good friend of mine, Spc. Michael Martinez insisted I get some gear and give it a shot (pun fully intended). I picked up an Olympus Stylus 3.1-megapixel point-and-shoot. I became more fascinated with the hobby and began shooting older film cameras as well. Today, I split my time between my Fujifilm GFX 50R (digital) and 1st-gen Mamiya M645 (film) from 1982.
However, as I tell folks constantly when it comes to @landmarksofbrattleboro, the photography is the easy part.
Brattleboro has many stories to tell, but they're not always readily accessible. If you want to learn the nitty gritty about this town, you must work for it. There have been dozens of fantastic articles, reports, essays, etc., written about Brattleboro over the years, but very few of them have found their way to the internet. I've spent many hours culling through records at the Brooks Memorial Library, Brattleboro Public Works archives, and Brattleboro Historical Society, always yearning for more every time I leave. Crafting the articles to fit within Instagram's 2,200-character limit is also challenging at times, but usually, I'm able to make it work.
As for what gets posted and when, there really is very little in the way of rhyme or reason to it. It often just boils down to, "Okay, what do I have time for today?" Sometimes, it's a deep dive into any one of the 19th-century buildings lining Main Street. Other days, it's simply a photo of a random Brattleboro street scene, such as Gouger's Market or the Kiln Dry. I've found Brattleboro to be quite densely packed with interesting sites, and it's often hard to choose one topic for the day. I try to divide it up with half film and half digital, just so there's something for everyone. I've even posted a few photos taken by my son, Ronen (10), with either his Canon 35mm or Mamiya medium format cameras. He makes for a great photo walk buddy.
There are still quite a few notable sites around town which still haven't been featured (i.e., Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Esteyville School, the Retreat pump house, Retreat Farm, to name a few), but rest assured they're on the list (and there is certainly a list!).
My connection to Brattleboro is owed to my great uncle, Burt Roberts, and his wife Joanne, who lived in Brookside for many years. They introduced me to this town in the fall of 2006, shortly after I returned from a year in Iraq with the Army's 344th Combat Support Hospital. It didn't take long for me to fall in love with the town, and I'm still quite grateful they chose Brattleboro all those years ago.
My Uncle Burt passed away in 2010, and while visiting once again (this time for his funeral), I made the decision to take the torch and make the area my home as well. I enrolled at Greenfield Community College and moved to the area from Washington, D.C., in 2011.
Coming from a military family, I’ve lived all over the country. I was born on an Air Force base in California, grew up (K-12) in Shreveport, Louisiana, and spent my adult years in New Jersey, DC, and western New England when I wasn’t on assignment with the Army. Of all the places I’ve hung my hat, none have been as wonderful as this area. It’s tricky when anyone asks where I’m “from” since I could honestly pick several places, but I love where I live now.
SAMPLE POST
Here is Josh’s most popular recent post:
Gouger’s Market, 119-121 Canal Street, built 1925.
Located at the corner of Canal Street and Elm Street, it first opened its doors in 1925 as Buswell's Grocery Store, under the ownership of Bernard B. Buswell.
In 1940, the store changed owners and became a branch of First National Grocery Stores, managed by a trio of individuals: David E. Hector, Thomas L. Pheur, and Michael Lioce. First National Grocery Stores was a local chain whose other locations included 129 Main Street (now occupied by Zephyr Design) and 15 Putney Road (currently home to Dutchess Coffee).
Four years later, in 1944, the store changed hands once again and was rebranded as Toney Brothers Grocery. The Toney brothers, Nathan and Thomas, took over the business and operated it for a brief period before deciding to sell.
By 1947, the store had a new name, Jerry's Market, and was under the management of Gerald S. Hammond and Clifford S. Allen.
However, ownership changed hands once more in 1951, when Francis and Patricia Ratti purchased the business and renamed it Ratti's Market.
In 1962, the Toney family repurchased the store and reverted to its old name, Toney's Grocery Store. In 1983, it was listed as Toney's Market and Deli.
Finally, in 1995, Jeff Gouger took ownership of the business and renamed it Gouger's Market. Under Gouger's ownership, the store continued to serve the community, adapting to the ever-changing needs of its customers.
Today, this building at the corner of Canal Street and Elm Street stands as a testament to the endurance and adaptability of small businesses. It has been a grocery store for almost a century, passing through the hands of various owners, each leaving their mark on the building’s history.
"Gougers Market" was taken in July 2023 on a Mamiya M645, 80mm Sekor lens, on Cinestill 50D film stock. It was developed and scanned by Ila Film Labs in Holyoke. Josh is currently building his own home darkroom, that he’s calling Zooey Labs.