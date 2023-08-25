BRATTLEBORO — Mostly, no one cared if they exhumed what was left of Ulric Rolin’s body, except the life insurance companies and possibly his family. His disappearance after auditors found his place of employment short of thousands of dollars was pretty much old news, and leaving his family five months earlier didn’t endear him to anyone.
But in his youth, life was good for Ulric. Growing up in Brattleboro felt safe and familiar, so he stuck around after high school. Good with numbers and money, Ulric gravitated towards the banking industry and secured a job at Brattleboro Trust Company in about 1919. With good pay, he often traveled too.
Ulric’s interests were varied, and many, which kept him busy throughout his early adulthood. He became an important member of the Vermont Wheel Club of Brattleboro, eventually becoming Treasurer. Throughout the 1920s, he often traveled to collegiate football games both at Dartmouth, N.H., and New Haven, Conn. or vacationed in Boston, Hampton Beach, or Maine. He was a member of the local Grange and the Elks Club, and he also acted in local theatrical productions. Busy as he was, he had time to drive new automobiles from afar back to Brattleboro for local automobile businesses. Ulric was even a keen bridge player. Clearly, he was a busy young man, all while taking on more responsibilities at the Brattleboro Trust Company. He was eventually responsible for liquidating the contents of “Brattleboro China Store” for the Trust Co. and was in charge of the Brattleboro Salvation Army appeal in 1929, a daunting job as the Great Depression engulfed the economy. His life was full and full of promise when in October 1930, Ulric’s life took several life-changing turns.
Mrs. Helen Lane Butler of Keene, N.H., became Ulric’s bride. She had a son from her previous marriage, and the three lived in a rented home on Oak Crest in Brattleboro. That newlywed joy turned sour only a week or two after their wedding when Ulric’s accounting books at work came up short. It was in the newspaper, but as quickly as it appeared in the news, it disappeared when his friends and family pooled their money and paid the Trust Co. the missing funds. Perhaps the general public had more important things to think about in 1930 during the Great Depression. Maybe he apologized and was forgiven. Whatever happened, he left the Trust Co. at the end of this fateful month and secured a new job at Manley Brothers Co. (automobile garage) on High Street as the chief bookkeeper.
The newlyweds probably had their best year in 1931. They hosted many bridge parties in their home, which were always well attended; they vacationed together and continued to enjoy out-of-state collegiate football games.
In 1932, although the couple still held bridge parties, their life began to take separate paths. Helen became an active member of the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the Woman’s Club, and the Centre Congregational Church. She visited her mother more often in Keene, and now her mother visited her in Brattleboro. Helen and her son vacationed without Ulric almost exclusively.
By 1933, Ulric was not only the head bookkeeper of Manley Brothers Co., but he was also a salesman. He had been with the company for three years when much to Ulric’s dismay, the company’s financial records were audited. During the audit, a nervous Ulric excused himself from the proceedings and feigned a trip to the bank, supposedly to make a $40 deposit. Instead, he went home and told his wife he had unexpected business in NYC. He left his home and vanished from Brattleboro.
As the auditors found, there was about $12,000 missing ($278,000 in 2023 dollars) from the Manley Brothers accounts.
A search for Ulric only turned up the Hudson sedan he had been driving, which was recovered in Bennington.
Rumors abounded, many people claimed to see him locally, and others were sure he was in Canada. But as the weather warmed that year, his disappearance faded from the news, and people just got on with enjoying their summer until Labor Day, September 4, 1933.
A grisly discovery was made at the mouth of the West River near the three bridges: a decaying human body. It was impossible to identify initially, but pieces of the puzzle came together just before the body was buried.
Ulric’s brother, Arthur, found a coat and hat on a hedge behind their parent’s Putney Road house. Most of the clothing on the previously unidentified body had been burned prior to the expected burial, but pieces of the pants he had been wearing were still at the scene by the river and that fabric matched the coat behind the Rolin home. The one Dunham shoe that had not yet been burned was confirmed by his brother to be Ulric’s. Dunham Brothers was consulted about the shoe, and records showed Ulric had purchased the shoes in February 1933. Further, several dentists were consulted, and their records confirmed the teeth of the body matched Ulric's dental records. His wife even identified a lock of the dead man’s hair as being that of her husband.
With sufficient identification made, burial commenced at Morningside Cemetery on September 9. His wife and her son left town and permanently moved back to Keene to live with her mother. Once again, life in Brattleboro began to return to normal until November of that year.
Even though the body was determined to be that of Ulric, the insurance companies which held life policies on Ulric would not disperse the money; they had questions.
Their investigations revealed that he had been living in a boarding house in Detroit under an assumed name and working at a car dealer for the summer. It was also discovered that he had been in Detroit on the morning of August 29 and received a phone call. How could he have made it back to Brattleboro, drowned, and his body found so decayed that it had to be identified by dental records, all within a week? Was there foul play? Poisoning? And was he dead when he entered the water? The insurance company demanded his body be exhumed to do further testing.
By now, many people were growing weary of the Ulric Rolin saga, but again rumors started. Perhaps a guilty person might dig up and dispose of the body before further tests could be run. The police even patrolled Morningside Cemetery in case such an event occurred.
After all the permits were granted, Ulric’s body was dug up on November 15 in the early morning hours so as not to draw a crowd. Tissue samples were sent to the state for detailed analysis. The body revealed no neck abrasions, and his skull was intact. Also, no poison was found in the tissues. It was stated by forensic investigators that it would take between 5 and 15 days for a human body to be as decomposed as this one was, all dependent on the weather and depth in water. So, after days of study, Ulric’s cause of death was confirmed to be drowning, with no foul play.
Ulric Rolin was finally laid to rest again on December 1, 1933, and life returned to normal in Brattleboro.
But several questions are unanswered: Who called Ulric the morning he left Detroit? Did that call prompt him to flee Detroit, or was he called home for some reason? Why was his coat behind his parents' house, but his family hadn't seen him? Could he have been shoved into the river rather than either accidentally drowning or choosing to kill himself? The mystery remains.
Ulric Rolin rests at Morningside Cemetery near his mother and father, and other family members.