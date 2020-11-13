Jennie Powers spent almost 40 years of her life as a righteous humanitarian. At a time when politics, personal ambitions and private interests are occupying so much of our public conversation, it is important to remember a person whose life was spent compelling thoughtless and mean-spirited people to be kind. She devoted the best years of her life to battling cruelty - cruelty to animals and cruelty to children. Her name should go down in the annals of great New Englanders. This sentiment appeared in a 1936 article printed in many Vermont newspapers at the time of Mrs. Powers’ death.
Jennie Powers was born in Brattleboro in 1864. She served as Windham County investigator for the Vermont Humane Society and continued her animal protection work in nearby Cheshire County, N.H. She also took on the role of child welfare worker and deputy sheriff. Her role was to act as agent for the county to examine claims of child and animal abuse. She carried a gun on most of her investigations and was often challenged by those accused of abuse.
From 1898 to her passing in 1936 she was an unwavering advocate for the protection of those who could not defend themselves, animals and children. For example, in 1934, when she was 70 years old, she still investigated the cases of over 70 children who were victims of cruelty and abuse.
SUMMARY FROM THIS YEAR
The Coronavirus has had a definite impact on the Brattleboro Historical Society mission to preserve, share and promote local history. This April we closed the Research Room in the Municipal Center and the History Center/Museum in the Masonic Lodge to the public because of the pandemic. Thankfully, our volunteers have continued to answer email and phone message inquiries. We have also continued to process newly donated collection items and have been able to produce our membership newsletter.
We have been able to continue our collaboration with the Brattleboro Words Project and look forward to the release of the Words Audio Trail and book, Print Town. The Trail will consist of audio-based tours of people and places significant to the history of the region. The recordings and map will be featured in an online platform and app, with a printed companion map available. The book is a collaboration of over 30 authors and will tell many stories focusing on centuries of the written word in our community.
We appreciate that WTSA and the Brattleboro Reformer continue to support our weekly local history stories. Our Facebook page is active, with daily posts and more than 5,300 followers from around the world.
Our partnership with the Brattleboro Area Middle School is entering its sixth year and, together, we have created close to 400 local history podcasts and we’re quickly closing in on 100 weekly articles for the Reformer.
WHAT’S IN OUR FUTURE?
Since 1987 we have called the Municipal Center “home.” Our Research Room is on the third floor and we presently store artifacts on the first and third floors. Through the years the town has been very generous. The historical society has had no expenses associated with the use of the building.
Recently the Brattleboro town government has been working with Windham and Windsor Housing Trust to determine whether it makes sense for the two organizations to enter into an agreement for development of the Municipal Building. The historic building is in need of upgrades/repairs and the town believes a partnership with the Trust organization may be a cost effective way to obtain the necessary restoration. This partnership may lead to the transformation of the top two floors of the building into affordable housing. This project would require the Historical Society to leave the Municipal Building.
If the present preliminary plans with the Windham and Windsor Housing Trust and the town are realized then the Historical Society will probably need to find a new home by early 2022.
This leaves us examining potential alternatives. Our archives and artifact collections are extensive. Any move will bring added expenses to the organization so we are proceeding cautiously.
Our efforts to collaborate with media, schools and other organizations stems from our belief that an examination of our town’s past will help us understand what has shaped us and brought us to this moment.
It is stories of people like Jennie Powers that give us a sense of what has come before, and what we can strive to be in the future. Jennie Powers grew up in Brattleboro, a child of a Civil War veteran. She saw wrongs in the world. She dedicated her life to righting them. She challenged the expectations of the day. For close to 40 years animals and children in three states benefited from her efforts. As a 1903 newspaper said of her, she possessed a “courageousness and determination of purpose which would be found wanting in most men.” A 1936 article reviewing the many contributions Jennie Powers made for the benefit of others said, “Reforms are seldom brought about except through the efforts of devoted souls who blaze the way.” Jennie Powers was a devoted trailblazer.