The Brattleboro Historical Society plans to remove a massive at-risk silver maple tree at the Jeremiah Beal House, 974 Western Avenue in West Brattleboro. A photo of the house from the 1940s shows the tree was not there then, making the tree about 80 years old. It has grown fast, high, and wide.
At least 15 years ago, the Renaud Tree Company installed steel cables to hold the widening branches together. Cabling changes the dynamics of tree tops; they can begin to move as a larger unit rather than as separate branches. Recent windstorms caused one of the cables to snap, something Godfrey Renaud had never seen in 30 years of business. Godfrey also noted that part of the tree is showing signs of rot; how much is unknown. The heavy winter winds caused a branch end to fall, damaging property; fortunately no one was hurt. The Historical Society has engaged Anson Baldwin to take the tree down.
We and our tenants want to acknowledge changes that have happened in the neighborhood around the Beal House and the tree over the past 80 years. People have walked, run and ridden by it, focused on their lives. Baptist Church services have taken place across Western Avenue. Neighbors have built the Mahalo retreat center, carrying supplies over its roots. Heavily loaded trucks have rumbled down the Avenue 24/7 shaking the earth beneath. And the Tasha Tudor Museum has served tea under its shady branches. We feel grateful for its 80 years of quiet, stately presence among us.
During the time of the tree’s life, Academy School has morphed from a wooden building to brick. The West Brattleboro Fire Station was established and has since been expanded. The historic Hayes Tavern came down and a bank, liquor store and post office went up in its place. Two houses in the village shaped like octagons were dismantled.
The silver maple was a mere sapling in the ’40s and ’50s, when the Beal House was known as the Colonial Guest Home. Melrose Terrace arrived in 1966 and Hayes Court broke ground in 1970. Together they provided over 150 apartments for the elderly. Carroll Garfield’s work brought great housing changes in West Brattleboro.
In 1969 the post office that operated in Stockwell’s Store since the 1800s moved into a brick building next to the store.
Stockwell’s Store predated the tree by many decades but came to an end in the 1990s. It was during that decade that the town went up against Vermont Agency of Transportation plans to turn Western Avenue into a four lane highway. After much debate the village center near the old tree was preserved. Ziter’s Market also closed during this decade.
The State Liquor Store arrived in 1979 and the post office moved further west into the building as well. The post office survives but the liquor store left 10 years later.
The West Brattleboro Branch Library, which began in the old wooden Academy School basement, closed in 1994.
During the life of the silver maple there have been a few constants... the Beal House was constructed around 1810 and has remained steadfast by the west side of the tree since its beginning. The Lewis Grout House was built about 1880 and sits just east of the tree. Across the street the West Brattleboro Baptist Church, originally a Universalist Church, was built around 1835 and has kept watch over the silver maple tree during its entire lifespan.
