One hundred fifty-six years ago, during the Civil War, Jacob Cartledge volunteered for the Union Army. Cartledge was born into slavery in the 1830s. He grew up in Georgia and worked the fields of many plantations. Early in 1863 the man who owned Cartledge sold him at a slave auction. Cartledge was separated from family and friends and transported to another town in Georgia.
His new owner was more vicious than the first. Cartledge told stories of many sleepless nights caused by the welts on his back from the owner’s whip. When pain from the whippings began to fade it was replaced with the hunger he felt from lack of food.
As soon as Cartledge was able, he ran from the new owner’s plantation and headed north. There was a great deal of hardship as he avoided capture and continued to move towards Union lines. He felt if he could travel beyond Confederate territory he would have a chance.
Cartledge made his way to northern Virginia and found work in a coal mine. He worked there for a few weeks but injured his leg. While recovering from his injury he could not work in the mine so he decided to keep moving.
Cartledge found his next job in Pennsylvania and worked as a farmhand. From there he moved to a work crew making railroad ties and laying railroad tracks. A military recruiter approached him and asked if he would like to enlist in a regiment to fight in the war. Cartledge said he liked the idea of having a gun in his hands when facing those who wanted to force him back into slavery. He signed up in 43rd Pennsylvania Colored regiment in the last week of January, 1864.
As luck would have it, Cartledge was one of the few survivors of the worst massacre in the Civil War. General Ulysses S. Grant said the Battle of the Crater in Petersburg, Virginia was “the saddest affair I witnessed in this war.”
There were over 3,000 Union casualties. The Union army had surrounded three sides of Petersburg, Virginia, a Confederate stronghold, and planned an attack. A tunnel was dug under Confederate lines and an explosive device was placed under a Confederate fort. The Union plan was to blow up the fort and rush through the Confederate lines to capture Petersburg.
The tunnel explosion occurred in the early morning of July 30, 1864. In the resulting confusion Union troops were led into the crater created by the explosion but were not able to advance. Confederate troops stopped the Union attack and many soldiers were killed in the crater. Jacob Cartledge was one of the few survivors in his regiment.
If you’ve read the book, “Cold Mountain,” the horror of the Battle of the Crater is what causes the main character to begin his journey. Just as the main character in the book sets out to find a home away from the memories of the war, when the war ended, Jacob Cartledge set out to do the same.
Cartledge remained in the military until he was discharged in 1865. He then began his journey north which would result in his settling in Brattleboro. Cartledge arrived in town around 1867, two years after the war. He remained here until his death in 1919.
When Cartledge came to town he was about 35 years old. He was a laborer all of his life. He first worked in the woods and chopped trees. He moved from that work to become employed by one of the coal dealers in the area. He took care of the horse teams that pulled the coal wagons around town and also helped deliver coal.
As he aged the physical work became too taxing and he left the coal trade to work again as a day laborer, mostly chopping wood or acting as a farmhand. In the late 1890s he applied for and received an increase in his Civil War pension. This is how we know part of his story. To apply for a pension a former soldier needed to fill out documents to explain what he did while in the service of the country.
For much of his time in Brattleboro Cartledge boarded with Frank Green on Birge Street. Frank Green was a barber who had a shop on Main Street where the Hooker Dunham building is now located. Green was an African American who opened his barbershop in 1855.
Green had lived in Brattleboro and apprenticed with another African American barber named Andrew Bradshaw years earlier. After Green had learned the barbering trade he had moved to Greenfield, Massachusetts. He returned to Brattleboro in 1855, got married and settled down. His first home was on Linden Street but as his family grew he moved to a larger home on Birge Street and also took in boarders.
Frank Green died in 1900 and after that time Jacob Cartledge was not as settled. His pension gave him some financial support but he was getting older and physical labor was becoming harder. Jacob Cartledge never married or had children.
During this time there were no federal social programs to help the needy. Towns operated poor farms for those who were in need of housing. The Brattleboro poor farm was located on Mather Road. Jacob Cartledge had his Civil War pension so he was able to move from boarding situation to boarding situation and continued to work odd jobs on farms and in the woods.
By 1915 he became too frail to work and spent his last few years as a resident of the Brattleboro Retreat. The Retreat collected Cartledge’s $38 a month pension and, in return, provided care until his death in 1919. According to his obituary he was buried in the Mather Road Cemetery. Unfortunately we have not been able to locate a marker for his grave. Jacob Cartledge had lived into his late 80s and had spent over 50 years in the Brattleboro area.