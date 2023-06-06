BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary Club has added a walking tour to its portfolio of events it uses to raise funds for scholarships to students in Southern Vermont and Chesterfield and Hinsdale, N.H.
“The tour is designed both for pretty much everybody, even those who have lived here their whole life,” said Rotary Club member Jon Secrest. “For people coming in from out of town looking for something to do, it’s sort of a great way to quickly get an introduction to Brattleboro.”
The Rotary Club is accepting donations between $20 and $40 for the roughly .7 mile guided walk around downtown, 100 percent of which goes to its scholarship funds.
The walking tour, which is geared towards adults, starts at Plaza Park on select Saturdays at 11 a.m.
To learn more, or to register for the tours visit brattleborosunriserotary.org/sitepage/history-tour.
Secrest and fellow Rotary member Alexander “Sandy” Shriver developed the tour, starting at the Latchis Theatre where Jon Potter, another club member and the executive director of Latchis Arts talks about the theater and hotel and how it has changed since it was opened in 1938 by Demetrius P. Latchis, a Greek immigrant who got his start in town with a fruit cart.
Other stops along the way feature the former Flat Street Nightclub, at one time the biggest nightclub in the Green Mountain State, a discussion about the Common Ground, a cooperatively owned, all natural restaurant that was founded in the early 1970s by back-to-the-earthers who escaped to Southern Vermont from big cities on the East Coast.
“We also go out behind the old Merchants Bank building on the river to talk about the history of the bridges [linking Brattleboro with Hinsdale, N.H.], Mount Wantastiquet and a little bit about the Abenakis,” said Secrest.
Shriver said he and Secrest relied on resources made available by the Brattleboro Historical Society.
They also said many times, folks on the tour chime in with their own historical tidbits or recollections of Brattleboro’s past.
They also share the history of the Brattleboro Food Co-op, which got its start as a buying club and has since become an anchor in downtown, with an expansive store open to all.
Secrest said folks will also learn about a stage stop on Main Street and Rudyard Kipling’s not-very-happy time in Southern Vermont.
“We talk about Kipling and the Brooks House and the Estey Family and Jim Fisk,” said Shriver.
Stories of Fisk, who ran away to the circus before becoming a financial speculator during the Civil War and was shot to death at the tender age of 36 due to involvement in a love triangle, could take up the whole tour.
“We try to make it very story driven,” said Secrest, who said they are adding new information to the tour as they learn about it from each other, the participants and the historical society.
Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary is a volunteer service organization of area professionals that meets for breakfast on Wednesday mornings at Ramuntos on Putney Road.
Members take on community service projects such as co-sponsoring resettlement of Afghan families, cooking meals for the local shelter, helping construct window coverings to help insulate many homes, and sponsoring local school children to get winter clothing and holiday presents.
Their fundraisers include hosting a monthly trivia night every third Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. at the Brattleboro Elks Lodge at 75 Putney Road and an annual disc golf tournament.