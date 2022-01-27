SAXTONS RIVER — A former chairman of the Rockingham School Board has announced a write-in campaign to return to the board.
Rick Holloway, a resident of Saxtons River, posted in social media that he missed Monday’s deadline for filing for one of the seats open on the five-member board, and would be running as a write-in.
The board has been operating for much of the past year with less than the full five-member board, with former Chairman George Smith and Director Jason Terry resigning.
Holloway said he Is running specifically for the three-year term which has two years left on it.
Director Priscilla Lambert, who is the current chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board, is also running for that seat, in addition to her three-year seat on the board.
In addition to announcing his candidacy, Holloway said he is endorsing the candidacy of former Superintendent Christopher Kibbe, who is also running for the three-year seat currently held by Lambert.
Holloway also endorsed James “Jiggs” McAuliffe, who is running unopposed, but didn’t mention Lambert.
A newcomer to town, William Morse, has filed for a seat that has one year left on it, and is also running unopposed.
Holloway declined to say what had changed in his decision to seek a return to the board. He resigned in the summer of 2020 in a disagreement with two other board members over the schools’ handling of the COVID-19 crisis.