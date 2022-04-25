TOWNSHEND — A woman railing against vaccines and masks disrupted the West River Education District Board meeting, resulting in an unplanned-for break and the police being called.
Elizabeth Derry, who lives next door to Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School where the meeting was held Monday, became combative with board members and school staff as soon as she entered.
"I'm going to destroy you," she said. "I'm SUNY Binghamton. I got in there because I'm smart. You didn't get in there."
Attendees said they could smell alcohol on Derry's breath. As other officials worked to get Derry out of the building, Board Chairman Al Claussen told the Reformer the police had been called.
In October, the School Board received letters from the community requesting that the board make a statement against hate after a Nazi flag was spotted in Derry's yard near Townshend Elementary School and Leland & Gray. The yard is still filled signs questioning the United States’ response to COVID-19 and commenting on political matters.
In response, the board released a statement denouncing hate.
“The West River Education District values all of our community members, no matter their backgrounds, abilities, or identities,” the board said. “While differences of opinions can be celebrated and debated, we condemn symbols of hate being displayed in our district which is in direct opposition to the welcoming and inclusive nature of our community as a whole.”
During the meeting Monday, Derry said she sold her house, which was met with applause by some in attendance.
Before the school board meeting, the Townshend Select Board drafted a statement saying the town "values all residents and visitors, no matter their backgrounds or identities. While differences of opinions can be celebrated and debated, we condemn symbols of hate being displayed in our town, in disregard of the welcoming nature of our community as a whole.”