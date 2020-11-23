MONTPELIER — In the COVID-19 pandemic, where unnecessary in-person interactions are frowned upon, petitions with signatures from voters are still needed for articles to appear on warnings for annual Town Meeting Day unless waived by select boards.
“Because of COVID, I was hiring people to go out and start collecting,” said Joann Erenhouse, community relations director for Senior Solutions. “And I’m like, yeah, this doesn’t feel right. With all the new updated and intensified precautions, how can I ask people to hand a pen to someone and hand them a clipboard and expect them to sign it?”
Masks would make communication more challenging, Erenhouse said. She worried how people would react to strangers approaching them in the midst of a pandemic. She also didn’t think it would be feasible to carry around a gallon of hand sanitizer or so many pens that each new person signing the petition got a clean one.
Instead, Erenhouse decided to stop petitioning altogether. Three towns had never provided funding before so their contributions wouldn’t affect the budget but another six would normally be on the towns’ warnings as long as petitions were submitted.
“We’ll be fine, we’ll manage, but there might be other nonprofits that depend on town funding to a greater extent than we do,” Erenhouse said. “What’s that going to do to their services and functionality? It’s a real concern.”
Chris Winters, deputy secretary of state, said Vermont legislators discussed the issue in September and decided to only waive the requirement for political candidates.
“If I recall correctly I think part of the reasoning was that select boards did have the power to place whatever they wanted on for the meeting and that many had policies to include funding requests without a petition as long as the amount was the same or lower than the previous year,” Winters said in an email response to the Reformer.
The Secretary of State’s Office didn’t weigh in with a position.
Vermont League of Cities and Towns says a select board is required to honor a voter-backed petition when “the subject of the petition is a matter over which the voters have been given specific authority in statute ... the petition is received by the town clerk 47 days or more before the date of the annual meeting” and meets other statutory requirements including that it contains the signatures of at least five percent of the town’s registered voters.
“This law has not been changed but, because the select board controls the town meeting warning, it can decide to waive the petition requirements,” the league says on its website under frequently asked questions related to COVID-19. “In recognition of the public health hazard posed by people gathering signatures amid a global pandemic, select boards may opt to lower the bar to entry on the town meeting warning by at least excusing the need for a petition with signatures. This is already commonly done with requests for social service appropriations.”
The league has what it calls a model social service appropriation policy, which excuses social service agencies that had an appropriation request approved at the most recent annual town meeting from submitting a petition for an article appropriating funding to the group if the figure requested is the same or less than the amount approved by voters in the prior year. The league says boards looking to lower that threshold should adopt a policy ensuring that their “decision-making process is fair, impartial, and uniformly applied.”
Many of the towns served by Senior Solutions no longer require petitions from the agency.
“Other towns require a petition for three years in a row and then you’re allowed to not do a petition unless you ask for more than the year before,” Erenhouse said. She noted three towns — Whitingham, Windsor and Woodstock — waived the petition requirement this year.
Erenhouse called funding from towns “important.” She said engaging with select boards gives groups like hers the opportunity to talk about what they’ve achieved for the community and receive feedback about any special needs.
For a future emergency or pandemic, Erenhouse suggested it would be good for there to be some mechanism to allow such funding requests to get on ballots or warnings without petitioning.
“We may be working on this more, early in the session,” said Rep. John Gannon, D-Windham-6, who served on House Committee of Government Operations.
Because the Legislature didn’t require those running for state representative or senator or other state positions to gather signatures on petitions due to COVID-19, Gannon said it wouldn’t be fair to require that of local candidates. Asked if there’s been an uptick in candidacies, he said, “Some people believe there is.”
Gannon recalled not seeing any signs for two of the three people seeking to unseat the two Windham County senators who won re-election earlier this month.
“Maybe they just put their names in for the heck of it,” he said. “Especially with a senate race, it’s all about name recognition.”
He called the petition issue “trickier.”
“If you’re not requiring signatures, one person could get an article on town meeting,” he said. “I think that’s the issue — what do you do there?”
Electronic technology to collect signatures would be too difficult for towns to quickly adopt, Gannon said. He noted the flexibility towns have in funding social services.
As vice chairman of the Wilmington Select Board, Gannon said the town has mostly moved away from the petition process for such agencies.
“I think one of the reasons we do it is because if we have people meet with us ahead of time, before we finish up the budget process, then we know how to budget for social services,” he said. “For Wilmington, we have a really, really good idea of what our total budget picture is walking into Town Meeting because typically, we’re able to reach an agreement with respects to each social service organization so we’re not really worried about having an amendment on the floor of the budget.”
Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell said individual social service organizations don’t need to submit a petition to be placed on the annual Representative Town Meeting warning. Instead, they submit an application to the Human Services Review Committee, which makes a recommendation to the Select Board for how to warn an article that includes many groups.
Gannon finds talking with the agencies to be helpful and informative. Sometimes, he said, the board doesn’t know the significant work undertaken by a group in the community until hearing from its representative.
Gannon anticipates the Legislature also will be discussing communities hosting remote annual town meetings.
“It’s my understanding that there are some towns that want to have a virtual option for Town Meeting,” he said. “But we discussed that with the Secretary of State’s Office and their initial recommendation was not to go in that direction.”
He said access issues make the issue challenging. The Wilmington Select Board already decided to have the town budget and other articles to be determined in a vote by ballot this year instead of in the traditional gathering.