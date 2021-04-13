BRATTLEBORO — Members of the Vermont Army National Guard load onto a pair of helicopters at the softball field at Brattleboro Union High School after a clinic for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was canceled on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Another clinic by the Army National Guard is planned for Wednesday at the Brattleboro Area Middle School that will offer one of the two other vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put on hold after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.