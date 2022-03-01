VERNON — The incumbents kept their seats on the Vernon Select Board.
For a three-year term, Sandra Harris defeated Kenneth Bloom 238 to 80. Harris has been on the Board since 2010. She was also the Town Clerk for 23 years.
Thomas Guerino, with 162 votes, defeated Kenneth Bloom with 78 votes and Katherine Baldwin with 68 votes for a two-year seat on the Board.
Guerino was appointed to the Vernon board last year, to replace Christopher Parker, who resigned after he moved out of town.
Voters approved 189 to 127 a school budget of $7,137,725
By a vote of 190 to 126, voters decided to prohibit the sale of cannabis in Vernon and by a vote of 181 to 135, they also prohibited the cultivation of cannabis in town.
Only 323 registered voters out of 1,894 eligible cast ballots on Tuesday.
Vernon will vote on articles 6 through 32, including the town budget, at an in-person Town Meeting on May 1.